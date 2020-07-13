124 Peterborough St.

Amenities

dishwasher some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities

NO BROKER FEE! Spacious, bright, open layout 1 bedroom apartment on the third (top) floor of a professionally managed building in the Fenway. Heat and hot water included in the rent. Open kitchen concept with a breakfast bar overlooking a spacious, sunny living room. Newer appliances including dishwasher and microwave. New cabinets. Breezy, open entry area and large bedroom. This is a must see apartment. Available June 1st or before.! Contact Dan: dan@eastcoastrealty.com or 860-424-2782. Thank you!



Terms: One year lease