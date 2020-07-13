All apartments in Boston
124 Peterborough St.
124 Peterborough St.

124 Peterborough Street · (860) 424-2782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

124 Peterborough Street, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Amenities

dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
NO BROKER FEE! Spacious, bright, open layout 1 bedroom apartment on the third (top) floor of a professionally managed building in the Fenway. Heat and hot water included in the rent. Open kitchen concept with a breakfast bar overlooking a spacious, sunny living room. Newer appliances including dishwasher and microwave. New cabinets. Breezy, open entry area and large bedroom. This is a must see apartment. Available June 1st or before.! Contact Dan: dan@eastcoastrealty.com or 860-424-2782. Thank you!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Peterborough St. have any available units?
124 Peterborough St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 124 Peterborough St. currently offering any rent specials?
124 Peterborough St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Peterborough St. pet-friendly?
No, 124 Peterborough St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 124 Peterborough St. offer parking?
No, 124 Peterborough St. does not offer parking.
Does 124 Peterborough St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Peterborough St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Peterborough St. have a pool?
No, 124 Peterborough St. does not have a pool.
Does 124 Peterborough St. have accessible units?
No, 124 Peterborough St. does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Peterborough St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Peterborough St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Peterborough St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Peterborough St. does not have units with air conditioning.
