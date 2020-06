Amenities

Join the revitalization of Dorchester! Don't miss this 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with heat included in the rent! Property is less than a mile from the T and abuts Elmhurst Park. First floor living with over sized rooms. The unit was recently renovated and boasts low-maintenance flooring throughout, a tiled shower, and open floorplan! Great commuter location.