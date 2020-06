Amenities

Stunning three bedroom apartment for rent in the South End. Great location close to the Orange and Green Lines. Easy access to Northeastern and other area universities. Open-concept floor plan: large living/dining area and modern kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Plenty of cabinet space. Central air, central heating, laundry on site. Two full baths and great-sized bedrooms. Laundry in building.