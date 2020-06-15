1 Park Ln.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

When you re looking for an apartment in Boston, you ve got a list of must haves. An amazing, luxurious apartment with a great location. In the heart of the Seaport District. Expansive windows with gorgeous views of the city and the harbor, drench exquisitely finished residences in natural light. Inspired kitchens with granite countertops, modern appliances and high-end fixtures make any time preparing a meal time well-spent. From bathroom to bedroom to closet to kitchen, every refinished space will make you happy to call it home. Spectacular views of downtown Boston and the Boston Harbor 8'4" floor-to-ceiling windows allow unencumbered views of the harbor and city skyline* Open floor plans bring you and your guests together Luxury kitchens with brand new quartz countertops Brand new stainless steel appliances Gorgeous glass tiled backsplashes Spacious bedrooms with den options available Bathrooms with upgraded vanities and ceramic tile Wood-grain, solid-surface floors Ample closet space In-home washer and dryer Central heat and air conditioning with individual controls HEAT/HOT WATER INCLUDED HALF MONTH BROKERS FEE -pricing and availability subject to change daily



Terms: One year lease