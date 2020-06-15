All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 1 Park Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
1 Park Ln.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:18 AM

1 Park Ln.

1 Park Lane · (617) 307-7229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
D Street - West Broadway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1 Park Lane, Boston, MA 02210
D Street - West Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
When you re looking for an apartment in Boston, you ve got a list of must haves. An amazing, luxurious apartment with a great location. In the heart of the Seaport District. Expansive windows with gorgeous views of the city and the harbor, drench exquisitely finished residences in natural light. Inspired kitchens with granite countertops, modern appliances and high-end fixtures make any time preparing a meal time well-spent. From bathroom to bedroom to closet to kitchen, every refinished space will make you happy to call it home. Spectacular views of downtown Boston and the Boston Harbor 8'4" floor-to-ceiling windows allow unencumbered views of the harbor and city skyline* Open floor plans bring you and your guests together Luxury kitchens with brand new quartz countertops Brand new stainless steel appliances Gorgeous glass tiled backsplashes Spacious bedrooms with den options available Bathrooms with upgraded vanities and ceramic tile Wood-grain, solid-surface floors Ample closet space In-home washer and dryer Central heat and air conditioning with individual controls HEAT/HOT WATER INCLUDED HALF MONTH BROKERS FEE -pricing and availability subject to change daily

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Park Ln. have any available units?
1 Park Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Park Ln. have?
Some of 1 Park Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Park Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
1 Park Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Park Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 1 Park Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1 Park Ln. offer parking?
No, 1 Park Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 1 Park Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Park Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Park Ln. have a pool?
No, 1 Park Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 1 Park Ln. have accessible units?
No, 1 Park Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Park Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Park Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1 Park Ln.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Boylston St
40 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02111
Avenir
101 Canal St
Boston, MA 02114
Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02134
Avalon North Station
1 Nashua St
Boston, MA 02114
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St
Boston, MA 02120
MetroMark
3611 Washington St
Boston, MA 02130
Boston East
126 Border Street
Boston, MA 02128
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity