Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2528 Dupont St
2528 Dupont Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2528 Dupont Street, Shreveport, LA 71103
Queensborough
Amenities
w/d hookup
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5716423)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2528 Dupont St have any available units?
2528 Dupont St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Shreveport, LA
.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Shreveport Rent Report
.
Is 2528 Dupont St currently offering any rent specials?
2528 Dupont St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2528 Dupont St pet-friendly?
No, 2528 Dupont St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Shreveport
.
Does 2528 Dupont St offer parking?
No, 2528 Dupont St does not offer parking.
Does 2528 Dupont St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2528 Dupont St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2528 Dupont St have a pool?
No, 2528 Dupont St does not have a pool.
Does 2528 Dupont St have accessible units?
No, 2528 Dupont St does not have accessible units.
Does 2528 Dupont St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2528 Dupont St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2528 Dupont St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2528 Dupont St has units with air conditioning.
