Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave range refrigerator

Midcentury Modern Luxury Home, next to French Quarter. Timeless mid-century modern design flavored with unpretentious decor makes this home your ultimate rental opportunity. With a fully stocked chef's kitchen, open concept living area, and a lush backyard and deck, this is the perfect setting for making memories. Chef's kitchen is stocked with essential cookware & table settings. Lease up to 4 months available. Utilities and landscaping are included.