/
/
diamondhead
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:27 PM
11 Apartments for rent in Diamondhead, MS📍
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
203 Lanai
203 Lanai Vlg, Diamondhead, MS
1 Bedroom
$825
639 sqft
Nice 1 bedroom condo in a great location. Close to clubhouse, golf course and pool. Call for an appointment today.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2380 Coelho Way
2380 Coelho Way, Diamondhead, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2400 sqft
Absolutely beautifully appointed 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Split bedroom plan. Large living area with fireplace. Formal and informal dining. Primary suite has large bath with soaking tub and separate shower, spacious closet with built in cabinets.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
109 Kona Villa
109 Kona Villa, Diamondhead, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
951 sqft
Fabulous location overlooking large oak trees and the golf course. Lower level unit. Furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath including washer and dryer. Beautiful furniture - beautiful flooring - beautiful decor - spacious rear patio.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
175 Lanai
175 Lanai Vlg, Diamondhead, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
948 sqft
Nicely furnished lower level 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Lanai Village. Condo includes washer and dryer. Great view of the pool from the outside deck. Call for an appointment today.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
108217 Kapalama Dr
108217 Kapalama Drive, Diamondhead, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1420 sqft
Very nice home with split floor plan. Open kitchen, dining and living area. Carport with storage. Fenced backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Diamondhead
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
117 Demontluzin Ave.
117 Demontluzin Street, Bay St. Louis, MS
2 Bedrooms
$735
1000 sqft
Manor House Apartments has a 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment available, 1000 square feet, open floor plan, new renovations, new carpets, new appliances etc.
Results within 10 miles of Diamondhead
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:44 PM
1 Unit Available
6211 West Ridley Street
6211 West Ridley Street, Hancock County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$775
1200 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
352 Morton Ave
352 Morton Ave, Pass Christian, MS
2 Bedrooms
$925
1064 sqft
FOR RENT! Charming home with fresh paint. Open Living area. Spacious bedrooms. Large yard & Screened in Porch. Just a few blocks to the beach.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1550 East 2nd Street Unit Q95
1550 E Second St, Harrison County, MS
1 Bedroom
$700
612 sqft
Cute and Cozy - This great one bedroom, one bath condo is available now! Located in Pass Christian, close to the beach, great food, and wonderful culture.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
961 Second St
961 E Second St, Pass Christian, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1271 sqft
Looking for a safe, private one bedroom rental? Look no further! This old-fashioned cottage is sitting on the far end of 2.2 tree shaded acres. Solid wood like flooring in the living area with ceramic tile in the surrounding rooms.
1 of 1
Last updated December 6 at 12:22 PM
1 Unit Available
13780 Vidalia Rd 11
13780 Vidalia Road, Harrison County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$595
1000 sqft
Vidalia MHC - Property Id: 97960 Rent to Own your new home today for only $99 down and half off the 1st Months Rent. Call today to view our homes, we have many to choose from $525 to $595. Call today. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:44 PM
1 Unit Available
6111 East Pike Street
6111 East Pike Street, Hancock County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$775
1200 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Diamondhead area include Delgado Community College, Dillard University, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans, Loyola University New Orleans, and University of Holy Cross. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Diamondhead from include New Orleans, Biloxi, Slidell, Covington, and Gulfport.