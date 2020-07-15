355 Apartments for rent in Marrero, LA📍
If resilience were a currency, Marrero, LA, would be a rich town. After all, this is a town that has seen the ravages of hurricane Katrina, and many of its residents survived, stayed, and lived to talk about it. If youre looking for a place where you can instantly blend in regardless of your occupation or income, this town beckons with welcoming arms.
Most of the 22.2 square miles of this town offer varying housing options. Here are some tips that can help you succeed in your house-hunting mission:
Test-drive the neighborhood
You don’t want to be in a position where you find a good home for rent only to realize that youd have to spend eternity commuting to get to work. Test-drive the neighborhood, and youll never be in that sorry situation.
Consider the cost
Housing options abound in this town, and with its high vacancy rate, the odds are stacked in your favor of finding a good home at a good price. There’s absolutely no reason to go over your budget here.
Visit the neighborhood at night
Neighborhoods can be the very epitome of peace and quiet by day, and utterly transformed as soon as dusk arrives. Just to make sure there won’t be any surprises here, visit prospective areas at night.
Different neighborhoods offer their own unique treasures. Not quite sure where to start your search? Heres an overview of the different communities of Marrero to help you.
Lapalco Blvd/Destrehan Ave: You may have to put in more effort to find a home here, since most properties are owner-occupied and the vacancy rates pretty minuscule.
15th St/Ave A: You want low-cost housing? The rent can’t get any lower than what is currently offered here. But the thing is, housing options are mostly limited to small studio-type accommodation. No wonder, most residents here are lone rangers.
Crown Point: If you want established but not too old housing, you should start your search in this neighborhood. With reasonable average rental cost, you get a full range of options, including single-family homes, apartment complexes, duplexes, and town homes.
Lapalco Blvd/Balataria Blvd: College students flock to this neighborhood like ants to sweets. Drive around this area, and you'll see undergrads almost everywhere. And naturally, the excitement often fluctuates along with the college schedule.
4th St/Westwood Dr: Active military personnel tend to gravitate to this neighborhood. Aside from that, residents here seem to have a love affair with cars. How else do you explain the four or five (or more!) cars for every household?
Estelle: This area has one of the highest rental costs in all of Louisiana. Guess that’s the price you have to pay for living in a quiet, family-oriented neighborhood.
Farrington Dr/13th St: This is another neighborhood where enlisted military personnel settle in. If you're drawn to a military-inspired atmosphere, or just really like being surrounded by crewcuts, this neighborhood is for you.
Lapalco Blvd/Ames Blvd: With a vacancy rate thats well over the average, you won’t need to put in so much effort looking for homes for rent in this area. Most residents here have the toughest job in the world being a single mother.
Town Center: What's unique about this neighborhood is that carpooling to work is still a popular way of commuting. And although that says much about the community's willingness to help one another, this area’s not exactly the perfect neighborhood to rear a family.
The main thoroughfare of this medium-sized community is Barataria Blvd, where most fast-food outlets, restaurants, and strip centers are located. People of different occupations and from different cultures create an atmosphere of diversity; there’s always something for everyone. And that includes you--so come on down for real, friendly southern living!