Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:27 PM

355 Apartments for rent in Marrero, LA

📍

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Townsite
6023 4TH Street
6023 4th Street, Marrero, LA
Studio
$1,400
1536 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6023 4TH Street in Marrero. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Ames School Park
647 EISEMAN Avenue
647 Eiseman Avenue, Marrero, LA
1 Bedroom
$550
550 sqft
It's priced to lease it wont last long. The kitchen includes a refrigerator and stove.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Townsite
6015 4TH Street
6015 4th Street, Marrero, LA
Studio
$800
1450 sqft
commercial building C-1 Incomplete applications will NOT be reviewed.
Results within 1 mile of Marrero

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Audubon
1218 Joseph St. Upper
1218 Joseph Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
1218 Joseph St. Upper - Cute upper apartment , living room ,study, bedroom,back deck shared with the other tenant. Wood floors, high ceilings. Tenant pay all utilities. Coin operated laundry. No Smoking No Dogs. Cat with pet deposit.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
East Riverside
3665 TCHOUPITOULAS Street
3665 Tchoupitoulas Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
650 sqft
Tastefully decorated NOLA shotgun located Uptown! Fenced in backyard w strung cafe lights sets perfect scene for relaxing after long day of work or hang out on front porch & watch cars go by.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
East Riverside
3663 TCHOUPITOULAS Street
3663 Tchoupitoulas Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
650 sqft
Tastefully decorated NOLA shotgun located Uptown! Fenced in backyard w strung cafe lights sets perfect scene for relaxing after long day of work or hang out on front porch & watch cars go by.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Touro
3824 COLISEUM Street
3824 Coliseum Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
775 sqft
Fully furnished corporate rental with utilities included. This is a great location with high walkability score! Steps to some of the best restaurants and shopping on Magazine Street!

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Uptown
1034 JENA Street
1034 Jena Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
Adorable half shotgun in desirable Uptown. Washer and dryer in unit. Amazing location 3 blocks to Prytania, 1 block to Napoleon, 2 blocks to Magazine. Walk to parades, La Boulangerie, Creole Creamery, La Petite Grocery, and Lawrence Square Park.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West Riverside
337 NASHVILLE Avenue
337 Nashville Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
997 sqft
Recently renovated classic Uptown Victorian cottage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West Riverside
4737 TCHOUPITOULAS Street
4737 Tchoupitoulas Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$5,500
1844 sqft
High traffic corner restaurant/commercial space ready for your finishes available now! 1844 SF inside PLUS 844 SF of rare outdoor patio seating space included. Option to lease the 480 SQ adjacent apartment (open wall to increase commercial space).

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Audubon
619 HENRY CLAY Avenue
619 Henry Clay Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
900 sqft
SUPER LOCATION!1 block to Audubon Park & Magazine St. Children's Hospital, Clancy's, Patouts, Reginellis pizza, coffee shops, etc. Gorgeous 1st story, 900 square foot, 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with gleaming hardwood floors. Lots of natural light.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West Riverside
5326 MAGAZINE Street
5326 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Prime Uptown Location. 2 bed/1 bath shotgun. Beautiful hardwood floors, ceiling fans throughout, updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Walk in laundry room with W/D provided.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Sapia
6113 EVELINA Street
6113 Evelina Street, Estelle, LA
2 Bedrooms
$890
1000 sqft
Quiet Dead End Street, 2 Bedroom 1 Bath rental

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
East Riverside
3400 MAGAZINE Street
3400 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1100 sqft
SUPER LOCATION!!! Everything you should expect in an UPTOWN CONDO. Located on the corner of Magazine & Louisiana Ave. Gated off street parking. Easy access to to popular restaurants and retailers.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Audubon
800 HENRY CLAY Avenue
800 Henry Clay Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
CONVENIENTLY LOCATED 2 BLOCKS, AUDUBON PARK, AND UNIVERSITIES, TERRIFIC CORNER LOCATION. HARD WOOD FLOORS, NEWLY PAINTED, WASHER AND DRYER, HIGH CEILINGS AND NICE WOODWORK. 2 BEDROOMS, LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM. OUTSIDE PATIO. $1600.00 A MONTH.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Touro
1312 CONSTANTINOPLE Street
1312 Constantinople Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1400 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM, 1 AND 1/2 BATH RIGHT HALF OF A DOUBLE-- JUST 2 BLOCKS OFF ST CHARLES;WOOD FLOORS, HIGH CELINGS, EXPOSED BRICK FIREPLACES, SEPARATE LIVING/DINING ROOMS, KITCHEN WITH NEW COUNTERS, CABINETS, RANGE/OVEN AND REFRIGERATOR.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Irish Channel
718 Pleasant Street
718 Pleasant Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
675 sqft
This is 1/2 of a Double in the Lower Garden District, 4 blocks from the Magazine St. Entertainment District. Two generous rooms in front with a large kitchen and bath in the back.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Audubon
606 WEBSTER Street
606 Webster Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1600 sqft
Fantastic Audubon Park area cottage! 2 bed/2 Bath with living/dining separated by free standing fireplace, large gourmet kitchen with breakfast area, wood floors throughout, central air & heat, high ceilings, great front porch & small bricked

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Audubon
6223 TCHOUPITOULAS Street
6223 Tchoupitoulas Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2639 sqft
Remarkable, totally renovated Victorian home, oozing with charm including wrap around front gallery. Ideal location across from Children's Hosp. & steps to Audubon Pk. High ceilings/beautiful wood floors throughout. New s.s. appls.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Uptown
4707 PRYTANIA Street
4707 Prytania Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
670 sqft
Absolutely Charming furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in the heart of Uptown New Orleans! Walking distance to St. Charles, streetcar, and many of Uptown's best restaurants and amenities. All utilities included! Don't miss out on this charming condo!

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Audubon
5614 CAMP Street
5614 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
GREAT LOCATION UPTOWN SHOTGUN DOUBLE. HARDWOOD FLOORS, HIGH CEILING AND UPDATED KITCHEN . NO SMOKING INSIDE PREMISES.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden District
3027 CHESTNUT Street
3027 Chestnut Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
988 sqft
Tree top dwelling in a prime Garden District location! Second floor unit in a duplex–Huge kitchen w/ granite counters + top grade appliances...Open living space, shared courtyard, washer/dryer in unit. Renovated w/ every modern amenity.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
East Riverside
914 LOUISIANA Avenue
914 Louisiana Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2175 sqft
Comes fully furnished. Live on one side of a stunning double on tree-lined Louisiana Ave.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West Riverside
520 NASHVILLE Avenue
520 Nashville Avenue, New Orleans, LA
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
3375 sqft
Fabulous Uptown 2 story compound available as a furnished corporate rental! 19th century Creole Cottage has been seamlessly blended with a newer French Quarter style addition to create an amazing home with 3 private bedrooms suites plus 4th
City GuideMarrero
"Cruisin' down the street, real slow, where the fellas be yelling Marrero..." (--M.C Thick, "Marrero")

If resilience were a currency, Marrero, LA, would be a rich town. After all, this is a town that has seen the ravages of hurricane Katrina, and many of its residents survived, stayed, and lived to talk about it. If youre looking for a place where you can instantly blend in regardless of your occupation or income, this town beckons with welcoming arms.

Mission: Home Hunting in Marrero

Most of the 22.2 square miles of this town offer varying housing options. Here are some tips that can help you succeed in your house-hunting mission:

Test-drive the neighborhood

You don’t want to be in a position where you find a good home for rent only to realize that youd have to spend eternity commuting to get to work. Test-drive the neighborhood, and youll never be in that sorry situation.

Consider the cost

Housing options abound in this town, and with its high vacancy rate, the odds are stacked in your favor of finding a good home at a good price. There’s absolutely no reason to go over your budget here.

Visit the neighborhood at night

Neighborhoods can be the very epitome of peace and quiet by day, and utterly transformed as soon as dusk arrives. Just to make sure there won’t be any surprises here, visit prospective areas at night.

Marrero Neighborhoods

Different neighborhoods offer their own unique treasures. Not quite sure where to start your search? Heres an overview of the different communities of Marrero to help you.

Lapalco Blvd/Destrehan Ave: You may have to put in more effort to find a home here, since most properties are owner-occupied and the vacancy rates pretty minuscule.

15th St/Ave A: You want low-cost housing? The rent can’t get any lower than what is currently offered here. But the thing is, housing options are mostly limited to small studio-type accommodation. No wonder, most residents here are lone rangers.

Crown Point: If you want established but not too old housing, you should start your search in this neighborhood. With reasonable average rental cost, you get a full range of options, including single-family homes, apartment complexes, duplexes, and town homes.

Lapalco Blvd/Balataria Blvd: College students flock to this neighborhood like ants to sweets. Drive around this area, and you'll see undergrads almost everywhere. And naturally, the excitement often fluctuates along with the college schedule.

4th St/Westwood Dr: Active military personnel tend to gravitate to this neighborhood. Aside from that, residents here seem to have a love affair with cars. How else do you explain the four or five (or more!) cars for every household?

Estelle: This area has one of the highest rental costs in all of Louisiana. Guess that’s the price you have to pay for living in a quiet, family-oriented neighborhood.

Farrington Dr/13th St: This is another neighborhood where enlisted military personnel settle in. If you're drawn to a military-inspired atmosphere, or just really like being surrounded by crewcuts, this neighborhood is for you.

Lapalco Blvd/Ames Blvd: With a vacancy rate thats well over the average, you won’t need to put in so much effort looking for homes for rent in this area. Most residents here have the toughest job in the world being a single mother.

Town Center: What's unique about this neighborhood is that carpooling to work is still a popular way of commuting. And although that says much about the community's willingness to help one another, this area’s not exactly the perfect neighborhood to rear a family.

Marrero Life in a Nutshell

The main thoroughfare of this medium-sized community is Barataria Blvd, where most fast-food outlets, restaurants, and strip centers are located. People of different occupations and from different cultures create an atmosphere of diversity; there’s always something for everyone. And that includes you--so come on down for real, friendly southern living!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Marrero?
Apartment Rentals in Marrero start at $550/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Marrero?
Some of the colleges located in the Marrero area include Delgado Community College, Dillard University, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans, Loyola University New Orleans, and University of Holy Cross. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Marrero?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Marrero from include New Orleans, Metairie, Slidell, Houma, and Covington.

