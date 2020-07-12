/
bayou st john
399 Apartments for rent in Bayou St. John, New Orleans, LA
38 Units Available
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,060
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1094 sqft
1 Unit Available
921 N. Lopez St.
921 North Lopez Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1450 sqft
921 N LOPEZ ST, New Orleans, LA 70119 - Charming, historic shotgun with TONS of natural light, tall ceilings, central HVAC, granite counters, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, spacious private rear bedroom, off-street parking and a large outdoor
1 Unit Available
818 MOSS Street
818 Moss Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice 1bd condo located on Bayou St.John. Gated community, private, quiet and in Mid-City. Fully furnished ready to move in. This condo comes with all utilities paid. Call me for a private showing today.
1 Unit Available
800 N. Rendon St.
800 North Rendon Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1412 sqft
Renovated 2/2 with beautiful natural light, hardwood floors, tall ceilings. Available July 1st. - This one of a kind building offers off street parking, pool, and spacious units. Tons of storage, open floorpans.
1 Unit Available
926 N. Salcedo #2B
926 North Salcedo Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
926 #B N Salcedo St., New Orleans, LA. 70119 - Beautiful furnished mid city apartment. Heart of the city . Must see! For more details or to view contact Charlie Conforto at (504)259-7021. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5840487)
1 Unit Available
3227 DUMAINE Street
3227 Dumaine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1022 sqft
Located a block from Bayou St. John, a short walk to City Park, Fortier Park, the Lafitte Greenway and Jazzfest/Fairgrounds. This unit is a 1 bedroom, 1 open office/spare bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment.
1 Unit Available
3119 DUMAINE Street
3119 Dumaine Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
907 sqft
Charming two bedroom just blocks from Bayou St John. Live by some of the best outdoor entertainment and night life the city has an offer. Schedule a showing today.
50 Units Available
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,187
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
282 Units Available
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,691
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
2 Units Available
American Can
3700 Orleans Ave, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1273 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at American Can in New Orleans. View photos, descriptions and more!
125 Units Available
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
951 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Live life the way you want it: vibrant, active, social and filled with experiences.
1 Unit Available
3213 Belfort Ave
3213 Belfort Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1250 sqft
Two Bedroom Home directly across from the Fairgrounds - 2 story New Orleans style home directly across the street from the Fairgrounds. 2 private bedrooms with closets and 1.5 baths.
1 Unit Available
516 S DORGENOIS Street
516 South D'orgenois Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
963 sqft
Historic and chic shotgun! Furnished. Equipped kitchen. Located in medical district! Walking distance to the VA hospital and University Medical Center. 5 minutes to downtown New Orleans. On bus route and bike path. Central heating and air.
1 Unit Available
3518 PALMYRA Street
3518 Palmyra Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
The home was renovated down to the studs and has lovingly crafted professionally designed spaces with a mid-century style. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is conveniently located near the streetcar line. Fully furnished with utilities included.
1 Unit Available
3414 CLEVELAND Street
3414 Cleveland Ave, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
half of a two-story double. This apartment is conveniently located in mid-city just off of canal street where you can catch the streetcar and be downtown in minutes. Several restaurants in walking-distance.
1 Unit Available
2505 ST. PHILIP Street
2505 Saint Philip Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
Lovely & Vibrant 1 Bd/1bth. Conveniently located in Historic NOLA neighborhood. Renovated with reclaimed cypress floors. The working antique stove adds to the charm of this space. Smaller of 2 rentals in double. Entrance is through backyard on N.
1 Unit Available
2543 ST ANN Street
2543 Saint Ann Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
880 sqft
WOW! This turnkey shotgun unit is completely remodeled with Kitchen moved to the front and 2 FULL BATHS. Beautifully furnished with gorgeous wood floors and 10' ceilings. Deck on back with grill and small yard for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
2934 St. Bernard Ave
2934 Saint Bernard Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
St. Bernard Property located in the Fairgrounds - Property Id: 294393 Beautiful fully furnished property located in New Orleans, LA. This unit is fully furnished with two queen beds, full living room and dining set.
1 Unit Available
1464 N WHITE Street
1464 North White Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
Old new orleans cottage in a great walkable neighborhood. Close to Fairgrounds/jazz Fest, Bayou St. John, numerous restaurants and coffee shops. Apartment has hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchen. Craftsmen style house with off street parking.
1 Unit Available
2109 A P TUREAUD Avenue
2109 A. P. Tureaud Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
936 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Unit for Lease! Original hardwood floors, large kitchen with nice porch.
1 Unit Available
3607 BANKS Street
3607 Banks Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cute Mid-City shotgun apartment with gorgeous views of Banks Street. This one bed, one bath house could also easily has a bonus room that could be another bedroom.
1 Unit Available
4102 DUMAINE Street
4102 Dumaine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1000 sqft
Enjoy the incredible view from this charming apartment nestled in the heart of Mid City! Located above Toups Meatery.
1 Unit Available
1834 AUBRY Street
1834 Aubry Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1012 sqft
Updated, spacious shot gun double. With High ceilings, & an updated kitchen & bathroom, with fresh paint throughout, this home is Move in ready. Water Paid
1 Unit Available
2312 Saint Louis Street
2312 Saint Louis Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1214 sqft
THIS IS A BEAUTIFUL LOCATION FACING THE LAFITTE GREENWAY! GREAT NEW CONSTRUCTION DUPLEX. THIS LOWER UNIT FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS.