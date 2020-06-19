621 Celeste St - F

Amenities

Full listing can be found at residenola.managebuilding.com



621 Celeste Street New Orleans, LA 70130

We currently have a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit available.

-Beautifully furnished apartments

-Granite Countertops with deep under-mount stainless sinks and designer faucets

-Solid Wood Cabinets

-Hardwood flooring

-Lots of Storage

- Tile Bathrooms

-In unit Washer &Dryers

-Off Street Parking

The unit is located in a small apartment building located in the Irish Channel district of New Orleans. Renovations include; punch code locks on building and apartment entry doors, refinished wood floors, high baseboards, 10 ft ceilings, crown molding, recessed lighting, solid wood custom cherry cabinetry in kitchen and bathroom with granite counter tops, travertine tiled bathroom, including walk in shower, stainless steel appliances: gas stove, microwave, refrigerator / freezer, dishwasher, central AC and Heat with thermostat controlled by you, OnDemand water heater and clothes washer and dryer is included in the walk in closet of bedroom. Utilities include; water, sewer, trash, natural gas and Internet. We have a privately owned lighted parking lot, which will offer free parking.



Watch a video walk through F Celeste- https://youtu.be/FLqBnKOXtRE

Small, 3 story apartment building with privately owned, lighted parking lot. Punch code locks on entry doors. Flexible Lease Terms. Will rent furnished; bring your own TV / electronics, linens, towels dishes, cookware & utensils. Water, sewer, trash, natural gas, pest control and WiFi are included in rent. Will consider renting unfurnished, appliances and built-ins to stay. Stainless appliances included are: gas stove, refrigerator / freezer & dishwasher. Clothes washer & dryer are the small stack laundry centers. Walking distance to grocery, restaurants, shopping, bar, grill, brewery and public transit.

Building is not Section 8 approved.