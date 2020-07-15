Apartment List
9 Apartments For Rent Near University of Holy Cross

42 Units Available
Old Aurora
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$955
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1388 sqft
Set in one of the oldest neighborhoods in New Orleans, The Mayfair Apartment Homes are your home for Southern luxury.

1 Unit Available
Tall Timbers - Brechtel
3300 Garden Oaks Drive E15-B
3300 Garden Oaks Drive, New Orleans, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This Listing is A Private Room@@ Newly renovated apartments homes in beautiful Algiers. This community features spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments. Open floor plans give a welcoming feel while the 3 bedrooms are provided with W/D hookups.

1 Unit Available
Behrman
7 Shepard Court
7 Shepard Court, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
A Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath 1100 SQFT No Section 8 No Pets 6 person max Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/7-shepard-ct-new-orleans-la-70114-usa-unit-a/69095263-0fb8-41b1-a4ba-01683ab021dc No Pets Allowed (RLNE5862585)

1 Unit Available
Behrman
6 Shepard Court
6 Shepard Court, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/6-shepard-ct-new-orleans-la-70114-usa-unit-a/bc2f4cd9-1bbd-49eb-b424-6f4752c75d4b No Pets Allowed (RLNE5789973)

1 Unit Available
Old Aurora
3640 RUE MIGNON Street
3640 Rue Mignon, New Orleans, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2224 sqft
Spacious two-story home in Bocage Subdivision. Quiet, treelined street with recent renovations. Features beautiful flooring and stainless steel appliances and SO much more. Over 2200 square feet of living space.

1 Unit Available
Tall Timbers - Brechtel
3400 Garden Oaks Drive - 1
3400 Garden Oaks Drive, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$845
850 sqft
This affordable, NICE 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment is located in Algiers, LA. It is walking distance near shopping, food and public transit. This apartment is over 850 square feet.

1 Unit Available
Behrman
3220 GENERAL DEGAULLE Drive
3220 General De Gaulle Drive, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,200
600 sqft
Professional business office space for lease; light & airy space second level of The Epic Center Building; Elevator & lobby access, central air/heat. Other businesses within are Eye Deal Optical, Kelly Accounting Services, FedEx, etc.

1 Unit Available
Old Aurora
30 VIVIAN Court
30 Vivian Court, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
922 sqft
Cottage home in Algiers. Freshly painted interior, driveway,huge cul-de-sac lot, huge backyard, covered concrete patio, and rear access from both sides of the house! Easy access to New Orleans and the Westbank.

1 Unit Available
Tall Timbers - Brechtel
5885 Tullis Dr
5885 Tullis Drive, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
Available 08/10/20 Large 2 Bedroom Townhome - Property Id: 123331 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123331 Property Id 123331 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5871570)

