University of Holy Cross
9 Apartments For Rent Near University of Holy Cross
Old Aurora
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$955
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1388 sqft
Set in one of the oldest neighborhoods in New Orleans, The Mayfair Apartment Homes are your home for Southern luxury.
Tall Timbers - Brechtel
3300 Garden Oaks Drive E15-B
3300 Garden Oaks Drive, New Orleans, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This Listing is A Private Room@@ Newly renovated apartments homes in beautiful Algiers. This community features spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments. Open floor plans give a welcoming feel while the 3 bedrooms are provided with W/D hookups.
Behrman
7 Shepard Court
7 Shepard Court, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
A Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath 1100 SQFT No Section 8 No Pets 6 person max Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/7-shepard-ct-new-orleans-la-70114-usa-unit-a/69095263-0fb8-41b1-a4ba-01683ab021dc No Pets Allowed (RLNE5862585)
Behrman
6 Shepard Court
6 Shepard Court, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/6-shepard-ct-new-orleans-la-70114-usa-unit-a/bc2f4cd9-1bbd-49eb-b424-6f4752c75d4b No Pets Allowed (RLNE5789973)
Old Aurora
3640 RUE MIGNON Street
3640 Rue Mignon, New Orleans, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2224 sqft
Spacious two-story home in Bocage Subdivision. Quiet, treelined street with recent renovations. Features beautiful flooring and stainless steel appliances and SO much more. Over 2200 square feet of living space.
Tall Timbers - Brechtel
3400 Garden Oaks Drive - 1
3400 Garden Oaks Drive, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$845
850 sqft
This affordable, NICE 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment is located in Algiers, LA. It is walking distance near shopping, food and public transit. This apartment is over 850 square feet.
Behrman
3220 GENERAL DEGAULLE Drive
3220 General De Gaulle Drive, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,200
600 sqft
Professional business office space for lease; light & airy space second level of The Epic Center Building; Elevator & lobby access, central air/heat. Other businesses within are Eye Deal Optical, Kelly Accounting Services, FedEx, etc.
Old Aurora
30 VIVIAN Court
30 Vivian Court, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
922 sqft
Cottage home in Algiers. Freshly painted interior, driveway,huge cul-de-sac lot, huge backyard, covered concrete patio, and rear access from both sides of the house! Easy access to New Orleans and the Westbank.
Tall Timbers - Brechtel
5885 Tullis Dr
5885 Tullis Drive, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
Available 08/10/20 Large 2 Bedroom Townhome - Property Id: 123331 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123331 Property Id 123331 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5871570)