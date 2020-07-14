All apartments in New Orleans
Parkway
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 PM

Parkway

Open Now until 5pm
4650 Washington Avenue · (504) 370-9650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70125
Gert Town

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 333 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Unit 431 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,404

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkway.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
bbq/grill
clubhouse
internet access
key fob access
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures. Amazing amenities including private courtyards, balconies, resort style pool, dog park, picnic areas, business center, and professionally designed gym.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12, 24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 pet: $200, 2 pets: $350
limit: 2
rent: 1 pet: $10/month, 2 pets: $15/month
restrictions: 35 lbs, aggressive breed
Parking Details: Garage, 1 spot per apartment, additional spot: $125/month. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: 4'x6': $25/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkway have any available units?
Parkway has 9 units available starting at $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does Parkway have?
Some of Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkway is pet friendly.
Does Parkway offer parking?
Yes, Parkway offers parking.
Does Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkway have a pool?
Yes, Parkway has a pool.
Does Parkway have accessible units?
Yes, Parkway has accessible units.
Does Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkway has units with dishwashers.
