eden isle
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:53 PM
34 Apartments for rent in Eden Isle, LA📍
1 of 18
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
4854 Pontchartrain Dr. #6
4854 Pontchartrain Dr, Eden Isle, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1152 sqft
Waterfront Living Condo Style - Waterfront condo located in the Moorings Condos. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. All bedrooms are upstairs. (RLNE5834606)
1 of 18
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
117 RAMPAGE Loop
117 Rampage Loop, Eden Isle, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2050 sqft
WATERFRONT LIVING AT ITS BEST!! This gorgeous home features 3 bedrooms/2 baths. Master bedroom has beautiful view of the water. Updated kitchen with granite counters & sunny breakfast area. Den with soaring ceilings & fireplace.
1 of 11
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
1580 HARBOR Drive #225
1580 Harbor Dr, Eden Isle, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
594 sqft
It's Nifty and Thrifty. This condo is great for waterfront living with 4 pools, gym, elevator and breathtaking sunsets on your private balcony. Includes, cable, water, trash pick-up, washer and dryer and refrigerator.
Results within 1 mile of Eden Isle
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 26 at 04:23am
Contact for Availability
Villa du Lac
62200 West End Blvd, Slidell, LA
1 Bedroom
$847
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,066
1083 sqft
At Villa du Lac, you will feel like you are on lake vacation every day. If you enjoy beautiful sunsets with incredible water views and wonderful amenities right at your doorstep, then this is the place for you.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 26 at 04:23am
Contact for Availability
Harborside
3500 Oak Harbor Blvd, Slidell, LA
1 Bedroom
$885
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1018 sqft
As a resident of Harborside, you can expect the highest level of personal service, courtesies and meticulous maintenance, making this community one of the most distinctive rental properties on the Lake Pontchartrain Northshore.
Results within 5 miles of Eden Isle
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 1 at 12:19pm
4 Units Available
Audubon Gates
250 Brownswitch Rd, Slidell, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1332 sqft
Quiet neighborhood near Whispering Forest Elementary School and the intersection of I-59, I-10 and I-12. Pet-friendly community with outdoor pool and tennis court for residents.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
11 Units Available
Retreat at Fremaux Town Center
1303 Town Center Parkway, Slidell, LA
Studio
$855
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,006
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1149 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
1 of 1
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
59476 N Pearl Dr
59476 N Pearl Dr, St. Tammany County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
- (RLNE5880869)
1 of 15
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
40145 Taylors Trail #202
40145 Taylors Trl, Slidell, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Condo in Gated Community - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5880638)
1 of 1
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
208 Berrywood Ct
208 Berrywood Ct, St. Tammany County, LA
Studio
$1,600
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5867401)
1 of 15
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
1149 Clairise
1149 Clairise Court, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1770 sqft
Great Location in North Slidell - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with wide-open living space and huge den. Master bath with garden tub and separate shower. Ceramic tile throughout except bedrooms.
1 of 9
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
360 E Suncrest Drive
360 E Suncrest Loop, Slidell, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Office, Indoor Laundry and more - Convenient to Interstate Systems, shopping, dining and more, this rental comes partially furnished or furniture can be removed. Two bedrooms, 2 bath, indoor laundry, nice open kitchen and living area.
1 of 24
Last updated July 1 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
219 Goldenwood Dr
219 Goldenwood Drive, St. Tammany County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2015 sqft
This is a very nice home located in Willow Wood Subdivision. It is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home, approximately 2015 square feet. It features large ceramic tile in living room and kitchen and carpet in all the bedrooms.
1 of 8
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
103 TIGER Drive
103 Tiger Dr, Slidell, LA
1 Bedroom
$750
675 sqft
Great location!! Fronts Slidell High School. Walking distance to Slidell Memorial Hospital. 1 bedroom/1 full bath unit with spacious floor plan. Master bedroom with nice walk-in closet.
1 of 1
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
1414 GAUSE Boulevard
1414 Gause Blvd, Slidell, LA
Studio
$2,000
1716 sqft
Class "A" two-story unit, on busy Gause Blvd with easy entrance & exit. Unit was a former law office with one built out office on the 1st floor and 4 offices on the 2nd floor. Across from Chase Bank & Pep Boys.
1 of 12
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
117 D'EVEREAUX Drive
117 D'evereux Drive, St. Tammany County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2600 sqft
Understated elegance is evident throughout this custom built home located on an estate size lot. Hard surface floors throughout make for easy maintenance. Flowing floor plan is great for entertaining large or small groups of family and friends.
1 of 6
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
640 9TH Street
640 9th St, Slidell, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1700 sqft
Great rental with lots of bang for your buck!! Den with soaring ceiling and stone fireplace. Large shaded back yard, fenced with deck. Garage converted with full bath and large room-ideal for a 4th bedroom, game room or mother-in law suite.
1 of 17
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
119 ANTHONY Drive
119 Anthony Dr, Slidell, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1848 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath home located just minutes to I-12 and located right off of Front Street. Granite and Stainless Steel appliances in kitchen.
1 of 12
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
756 GAUSE Boulevard
756 Gause Blvd, Slidell, LA
2 Bedrooms
$800
814 sqft
Perfect Location!! Fronts Slidell High School. Walking distance from Slidell Memorial Hospital. Close to all residential amenities. Spacious floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. New vinyl wood floors and new carpet. Carpet only in 2 bedrooms.
1 of 14
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
705 PELICAN BAY Drive
705 Pelican Bay Dr, Slidell, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1599 sqft
New construction 3 bedroom 2 bath home featuring open living concept with 11' ceilings and crown molding, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, with a lake front view.
1 of 6
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
1375 LINDBERG Drive
1375 Lindberg Dr, Slidell, LA
Studio
$1,750
1750 sqft
First floor of renovated two-story freestanding office building in great location just off Gause Blvd.
1 of 14
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
102 EVEREST Drive
102 Everest Dr, Slidell, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
CHECK THIS ONE OUT!!! Remodeled and ready for occupancy. Kitchen has new cabinets, appliances and granite counters. Open floor plan with a formal dining adjacent to the spacious den with a wood burning fireplace.
1 of 11
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
125 ADDIS Boulevard
125 Addis St, Slidell, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
618 sqft
This 1 bed, 1 bath Cottage Style home has been newly renovated with fresh paint, and energy saving, double-insulated windows, and insulated exterior doors.
1 of 11
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
133 GOLDENWOOD Drive
133 Goldenwood Drive, St. Tammany County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2309 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home. Kitchen has granite countertops & stainless appliances; Master is oversized and has a separate room for office or nursery. Lots of storage throughout this home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Eden Isle rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,570.
Some of the colleges located in the Eden Isle area include Delgado Community College, Dillard University, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans, Loyola University New Orleans, and University of Holy Cross. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Eden Isle from include New Orleans, Metairie, Slidell, Covington, and Gulfport.