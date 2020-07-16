All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:16 AM

620 DECATUR Street

620 Decatur Street · (504) 430-3887
Location

620 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA 70130
French Quarter

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit PHB · Avail. now

$10,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
See the most stunning views in New Orleans, from this luxurious Penthouse in the French Quarter at Historic Jax Brewery! Take in 360 degree views of the Mississippi River and Jackson Square from this 3 BR, 2.5BA Penthouse w/ full-sized roof-top pool, outdoor entertaining areas w/ tv, kitchen cabana, & expansive terraces over-looking the city. Available short or long term, fully furnished. Fitness room in building. Lot parking available nearby. Pets TBD. Secure entrance w/ cameras & elevator. ONE OF A KIND!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 DECATUR Street have any available units?
620 DECATUR Street has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 DECATUR Street have?
Some of 620 DECATUR Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 DECATUR Street currently offering any rent specials?
620 DECATUR Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 DECATUR Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 DECATUR Street is pet friendly.
Does 620 DECATUR Street offer parking?
Yes, 620 DECATUR Street offers parking.
Does 620 DECATUR Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 DECATUR Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 DECATUR Street have a pool?
Yes, 620 DECATUR Street has a pool.
Does 620 DECATUR Street have accessible units?
No, 620 DECATUR Street does not have accessible units.
Does 620 DECATUR Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 DECATUR Street has units with dishwashers.
