620 DECATUR Street

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool

See the most stunning views in New Orleans, from this luxurious Penthouse in the French Quarter at Historic Jax Brewery! Take in 360 degree views of the Mississippi River and Jackson Square from this 3 BR, 2.5BA Penthouse w/ full-sized roof-top pool, outdoor entertaining areas w/ tv, kitchen cabana, & expansive terraces over-looking the city. Available short or long term, fully furnished. Fitness room in building. Lot parking available nearby. Pets TBD. Secure entrance w/ cameras & elevator. ONE OF A KIND!