New Orleans, LA
617 HENRY CLAY Avenue
617 HENRY CLAY Avenue

617 Henry Clay Avenue · (504) 237-8615
New Orleans
Location

617 Henry Clay Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70118
Audubon

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
1 block to Audubon Park/Zoo & Magazine St. shopping. 2 blocks to Children's Hospital. steps to Clancy's restaurant, Patout, Reginellis pizza, bistro daisy and more. Gorgeous 2nd story, 2000 square ft, 3 bedroom, 2 bath (Master ensuite with separate soaking tub and shower) gleaming hardwood floors. Lots of natural light. French Doors off of large eat in kitchen (SS appliances, granite countertop) lead onto balcony overlooking courtyard. Washer/Dryer. Pets OK. driveway for 2 cars. easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 HENRY CLAY Avenue have any available units?
617 HENRY CLAY Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 HENRY CLAY Avenue have?
Some of 617 HENRY CLAY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 HENRY CLAY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
617 HENRY CLAY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 HENRY CLAY Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 HENRY CLAY Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 617 HENRY CLAY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 617 HENRY CLAY Avenue offers parking.
Does 617 HENRY CLAY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 617 HENRY CLAY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 HENRY CLAY Avenue have a pool?
No, 617 HENRY CLAY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 617 HENRY CLAY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 617 HENRY CLAY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 617 HENRY CLAY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 HENRY CLAY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
