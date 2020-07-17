617 HENRY CLAY Avenue

Amenities
1 block to Audubon Park/Zoo & Magazine St. shopping. 2 blocks to Children's Hospital. steps to Clancy's restaurant, Patout, Reginellis pizza, bistro daisy and more. Gorgeous 2nd story, 2000 square ft, 3 bedroom, 2 bath (Master ensuite with separate soaking tub and shower) gleaming hardwood floors. Lots of natural light. French Doors off of large eat in kitchen (SS appliances, granite countertop) lead onto balcony overlooking courtyard. Washer/Dryer. Pets OK. driveway for 2 cars. easy to show.