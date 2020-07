Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse dog park playground

Set in one of the oldest neighborhoods in New Orleans, The Mayfair Apartment Homes are your home for Southern luxury. Our recently upgraded one, two, and three bedroom townhomes and apartments have been modernized so you can live, work, and play to the fullest in The Big Easy. Nestled along the west bank of the Mississippi River, each of our apartment homes comes equipped with a convenient washer and dryer, so you can easily keep your clothes looking fresh. As a resident, youll also have access to our desirable community amenities, including our resort style swimming pool, coming in 2018, where you and your family can escape the Louisiana heat on those lazy summer days.



If youve been searching for a maintenance-free lifestyle in historic New Orleans, look no further than The Mayfair Apartment Homes.