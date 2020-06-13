12 Apartments for rent in Houma, LA

Neighborhoods in Houma

As you stroll through the historic district and check out the parks, use the following guide to narrow down your neighborhood search:

Magnolia: Also known as the Magnolia Plantation, this area is right off of Route 311 and super easy to get to. Most of the area is rural and swamp, but towards the southern portion, you will find a nice residential area with minimal commercial sections. I-90 also runs through this area.

Mandalay: This area is larger but even more remote. There are homes for rent here, but can you say 'limited variety'? The Mandalay National Wildlife Refuge is located here. If you are afraid of alligators and don't want crawfish in your backyard swamp, this is not the area for you.

Broadmoor: A more residential-friendly area, Boardmoor is a great place to call home when you want a suburban life. Broadmoor Park is located in this area. It is just off Main Street and West Park Avenue, but this is no Park Avenue that you'll find in the Big Apple. Here you'll find condos and apartments for rent, lofts for rent, and mostly single-family homes for rent. It is a densely populated area compared to others.

Grand Caillou Road: With Routes 661 and 57 running right through this area, it is easy to get around Grand Caillou Road. This neighborhood has a variety of housing options, including homes for rent, apartments for rent, and a few larger estates. As an extra bonus, you are not far from Houma Golf Course.

Oakshire Manor: A larger area, just off I-90, Oakshire Manor is a higher-end community, but you can still find affordable apartments to rent here. It is mostly residential, but a few strip malls are located nearby. It may be the ideal place for people who want a larger yard and home but can't afford to overpay for rent. Don't worry; it's not too ritzy. $$$$