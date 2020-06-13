Apartment List
houma
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Houma, LA

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:22am
Acadian
16 Units Available
Acadia Park
1300 Laban Avenue, Houma, LA
1 Bedroom
$740
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$910
1075 sqft
Acadia Park Apartments in Houma, Louisiana offers high-quality, maintenance-free apartment living. We are located within minutes of Chabert Medical Center as well as great shopping, delectable restaurants, and endless entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
32 Units Available
Landing at Bayou Cane
1803 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Houma, LA
1 Bedroom
$725
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1491 sqft
Enjoy an effortless lifestyle at the Landing Apartments at Bayou Cane, a gated pet-friendly community in Houma, Louisiana with classically designed apartments in a connected community atmosphere.
Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
4 Units Available
Canterbury House Apts
5467 W Park Ave, Houma, LA
1 Bedroom
$675
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Canterbury House boasts comfortable apartments in Houma, Louisiana, which provide a much desired escape from the ordinary. Here, you can experience true southern style and charm. Our quaint, colonial architecture shines like a true gem.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West End
1 Unit Available
7477 West Main Street
7477 Main St, Houma, LA
Studio
$600
600 sqft
Great location for a licensed stylist or barber, licensed nail technician looking to branch out on their own. It's a great space for a small starter business. Great space for those who wish to market new hobbies.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3814 Highway 56
3814 Louisiana Highway 56, Houma, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
BRAND NEW 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex for rent in Houma. H porcelain tile floors throughout, granite counter-tops, and walk in closets.
Results within 1 mile of Houma
Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
17 Units Available
Belmere Luxury Apartments
100 Belmere Luxury Ct, Bayou Cane, LA
1 Bedroom
$960
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1303 sqft
Belmere Apartments in Houma, LA, offers upscale modern living with all the classic charm for which Louisiana is known.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Cameron Isles
100 Cameron Isles Ct, Bayou Cane, LA
1 Bedroom
$945
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Cameron Isles is a brand-new luxury apartment community, located in Houma Louisiana. Our beautiful homes feature 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens including custom cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
106 Gold Dr
106 Gold Dr, Terrebonne County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
BRAND NEW 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex for rent in Houma. Hardwood floors throughout, granite counter-tops, and walk in closets.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
256 Monarch Drive - B
256 Monarch Drive, Bayou Cane, LA
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
Apartment in 4-plex with Refrigerator, Stove & Dishwasher Ceramic tile in Kitchen and Bath, Wood laminate floor Laundry Room w/ Washer & Dryer Hookup, Backyard $700 a month / $700 security deposit 1 year lease required 2 bedroom 1 Bath apartment in

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3594 Friendswood Drive - 2
3594 Friendswood Drive, Terrebonne County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath with Granite Counter Tops in very Clean & up and coming neighborhood less than 3 miles away from Down town, restaurants, and onways. Great Location, must See! Off street parking. Washer & Dryer hook ups included.

Last updated April 29 at 10:15pm
West End
1 Unit Available
206 Rue De Iberville
206 Rue D 'iberville, Terrebonne County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
$1,195 Monthly with $1,195 Deposit!!!! THIS TWO STORY TOWN HOME IN THE MULBERRY SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFERS MANY UPDATES INCLUDING A NEWER 2019 ROOF AND WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING . IT FEATURES A BEAUTIFUL BRICK FIREPLACE, 1431 LIVING AREA, 2BR & 2.
Results within 5 miles of Houma

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southern Estates
1 Unit Available
438 Sugar Land St
438 Sugar Land Street, Gray, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2017 sqft
3/2 house in Southern Estates - Property Id: 284091 3 bedroom 2 bath Traditional-style in high demand Southern Estates Subdivision. Spacious 2 car attached garage, ceramic tile and laminated wood flooring, crown molding, fireplace, etc.

Median Rent in Houma

Last updated Mar. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Houma is $726, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $947.
Studio
$721
1 Bed
$726
2 Beds
$947
3+ Beds
$1,306
City GuideHouma
Houma, Louisiana, was the setting for the fictional comic books known as the_ Swamp Thing_ from 1994. The 1996 movie, The Apostle, was filmed here, as were parts of the 1999 film Crazy in Alabama.

Aside from being the South's version of Hollywood, the city of Houma is the largest in Terrebonne Parish, and home to more than 33,700 people. Bayou Cane, also considered a part of this city, is a highly urbanized area. You'll learn about the homes for rent here soon enough, but what you will experience as soon as you arrive is the culture. The area has strong traditions and is known for its legendary Mardi Gras festivals. The city's historic district is actually listed on the National Register of Historic Places. For something to do after your apartment search, check out the Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum and the Houma Terrebonne Civic Center. The later offers numerous monuments to local armed forces.

Neighborhoods in Houma

As you stroll through the historic district and check out the parks, be sure to use an apartment locator to find the all utilities paid apartment you need. To locate those (and all the other places in Houma), use the following guide to narrow down your neighborhood search:

Magnolia: Also known as the Magnolia Plantation, this area is right off of Route 311 and super easy to get to. Most of the area is rural and swamp, but towards the southern portion, you will find a nice residential area with minimal commercial sections. I-90 also runs through this area.

Mandalay: This area is larger but even more remote. There are homes for rent here, but can you say 'limited variety'? The Mandalay National Wildlife Refuge is located here. If you are afraid of alligators and don't want crawfish in your backyard swamp, this is not the area for you.

Broadmoor: A more residential-friendly area, Boardmoor is a great place to call home when you want a suburban life. Broadmoor Park is located in this area. It is just off Main Street and West Park Avenue, but this is no Park Avenue that you'll find in the Big Apple. Here you'll find condos and apartments for rent, lofts for rent, and mostly single-family homes for rent. It is a densely populated area compared to others.

Grand Caillou Road: With Routes 661 and 57 running right through this area, it is easy to get around Grand Caillou Road. This neighborhood has a variety of housing options, including homes for rent, apartments for rent, and a few larger estates. As an extra bonus, you are not far from Houma Golf Course.

Oakshire Manor: A larger area, just off I-90, Oakshire Manor is a higher-end community, but you can still find affordable apartments to rent here. It is mostly residential, but a few strip malls are located nearby. It may be the ideal place for people who want a larger yard and home but can't afford to overpay for rent. Don't worry; it's not too ritzy. $$$$

Life in Houma

Living in Houma provides a comfortable, happy life in a suburban area, with plenty of homes for rent. About half of the population deals with a rather short commute out of the city for work, typically taking no more than 15 minutes by car. About 73 percent of Houma folks hold office and executive jobs. Given the size and number of apartments for rent in Houma, this is an ideal place to find a place with reasonable rent.

Renting in Houma

As you get ready to use an apartment locator for Houma, take the time to learn a bit more about this area. About 29 percent of the homes here are rented, including apartments, condos, and duplexes. At any given time, as much as 8 percent of the households are unoccupied, giving you plenty of options during your apartment search. Keep in mind that many landlords want to fill these homes for rent with qualified renters, so if you have decent credit, a month's rent for a security deposit, and good references to indicate you have a steady job, Houma apartment complexes will likely offer you a place to call home.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Houma?
In Houma, the median rent is $721 for a studio, $726 for a 1-bedroom, $947 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,306 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Houma, check out our monthly Houma Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Houma?
Some of the colleges located in the Houma area include Delgado Community College, Dillard University, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans, Loyola University New Orleans, and University of Holy Cross. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Houma?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Houma from include New Orleans, Metairie, River Ridge, Kenner, and Harvey.

