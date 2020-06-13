12 Apartments for rent in Houma, LA📍
Aside from being the South's version of Hollywood, the city of Houma is the largest in Terrebonne Parish, and home to more than 33,700 people. Bayou Cane, also considered a part of this city, is a highly urbanized area. You'll learn about the homes for rent here soon enough, but what you will experience as soon as you arrive is the culture. The area has strong traditions and is known for its legendary Mardi Gras festivals. The city's historic district is actually listed on the National Register of Historic Places. For something to do after your apartment search, check out the Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum and the Houma Terrebonne Civic Center. The later offers numerous monuments to local armed forces.
As you stroll through the historic district and check out the parks, be sure to use an apartment locator to find the all utilities paid apartment you need. To locate those (and all the other places in Houma), use the following guide to narrow down your neighborhood search:
Magnolia: Also known as the Magnolia Plantation, this area is right off of Route 311 and super easy to get to. Most of the area is rural and swamp, but towards the southern portion, you will find a nice residential area with minimal commercial sections. I-90 also runs through this area.
Mandalay: This area is larger but even more remote. There are homes for rent here, but can you say 'limited variety'? The Mandalay National Wildlife Refuge is located here. If you are afraid of alligators and don't want crawfish in your backyard swamp, this is not the area for you.
Broadmoor: A more residential-friendly area, Boardmoor is a great place to call home when you want a suburban life. Broadmoor Park is located in this area. It is just off Main Street and West Park Avenue, but this is no Park Avenue that you'll find in the Big Apple. Here you'll find condos and apartments for rent, lofts for rent, and mostly single-family homes for rent. It is a densely populated area compared to others.
Grand Caillou Road: With Routes 661 and 57 running right through this area, it is easy to get around Grand Caillou Road. This neighborhood has a variety of housing options, including homes for rent, apartments for rent, and a few larger estates. As an extra bonus, you are not far from Houma Golf Course.
Oakshire Manor: A larger area, just off I-90, Oakshire Manor is a higher-end community, but you can still find affordable apartments to rent here. It is mostly residential, but a few strip malls are located nearby. It may be the ideal place for people who want a larger yard and home but can't afford to overpay for rent. Don't worry; it's not too ritzy. $$$$
Living in Houma provides a comfortable, happy life in a suburban area, with plenty of homes for rent. About half of the population deals with a rather short commute out of the city for work, typically taking no more than 15 minutes by car. About 73 percent of Houma folks hold office and executive jobs. Given the size and number of apartments for rent in Houma, this is an ideal place to find a place with reasonable rent.
As you get ready to use an apartment locator for Houma, take the time to learn a bit more about this area. About 29 percent of the homes here are rented, including apartments, condos, and duplexes. At any given time, as much as 8 percent of the households are unoccupied, giving you plenty of options during your apartment search. Keep in mind that many landlords want to fill these homes for rent with qualified renters, so if you have decent credit, a month's rent for a security deposit, and good references to indicate you have a steady job, Houma apartment complexes will likely offer you a place to call home.