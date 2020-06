Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Originally constructed in the late 1800's, the space was gutted to the studs and rebuilt from the ground-up with the tenant's experience at top of mind. Here, modern amenities mingle with all the creature comforts of home to create a space that is at once both pretty and practical. 3 blocks to the French Quarter, 2 blocks to the casino, and 2 blocks from the Canal Street streetcar line. Lease up to 4 months. Utilities included.