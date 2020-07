Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

Cute New Orleans double with 2 independent bedrooms and 1 bath, wood floors, 11' ceilings. A plethora of walkable restaurants and bars, and the convenience of being in the center of the city. A short distance to the Lafitte Greenway. Central A/C and heat, inside washer/dryer, all kitchen appliances included. Charming front porch and shared covered back patio, landscaped yard. Water and gas included in the rent. Sorry no pets and not section 8 approved.