Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

For Lease. Move right in to this fully furnished, charming home in the Marigny! Available immediately for lease. Owner will consider 3, 6, 0r 12 month lease. Conveniently located and walking distance to wonderful restaurants, entertainment and the Healing Center.. 2 bed/2 bath. Wood floors and high ceilings. Beautifully tiled bathrooms and updated kitchen. Inviting patio/courtyard. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Great corporate rental!