New Orleans, LA
232 Bermuda St C
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

232 Bermuda St C

232 Bermuda St · (210) 865-4955
Location

232 Bermuda St, New Orleans, LA 70114
Algiers Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit C · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
internet access
Carriage House Furnished - Property Id: 206712

This beautiful furnished Carriage house is 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, over 1000 square Feet, Courtyard, washer & dryer connections. Newly remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom, great balcony off each bedroom. This unit comes furnished including bedding, kitchen utensils, plates, bowls. Just bring your clothes. This unit will be available June 1st. WiFi, Gas, Water and Trash Included. Located just 2 blocks from the Algiers ferry landing, 2 minutes to Federal City. Algiers Point Historical neighborhood has been rated one of the best neighborhoods to live in, in New Orleans. Walking distance to Restaurants, Live Music, Pubs, Churches, a Library, gift shops and parks. The French Quarter is a short ride across the Mississippi River. The Levee provides 11 paved miles of walking, running and biking paths.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206712
Property Id 206712

(RLNE5804237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Bermuda St C have any available units?
232 Bermuda St C has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 Bermuda St C have?
Some of 232 Bermuda St C's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Bermuda St C currently offering any rent specials?
232 Bermuda St C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Bermuda St C pet-friendly?
Yes, 232 Bermuda St C is pet friendly.
Does 232 Bermuda St C offer parking?
No, 232 Bermuda St C does not offer parking.
Does 232 Bermuda St C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Bermuda St C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Bermuda St C have a pool?
No, 232 Bermuda St C does not have a pool.
Does 232 Bermuda St C have accessible units?
No, 232 Bermuda St C does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Bermuda St C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 Bermuda St C has units with dishwashers.
