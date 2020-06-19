232 Bermuda St C

Amenities

This beautiful furnished Carriage house is 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, over 1000 square Feet, Courtyard, washer & dryer connections. Newly remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom, great balcony off each bedroom. This unit comes furnished including bedding, kitchen utensils, plates, bowls. Just bring your clothes. This unit will be available June 1st. WiFi, Gas, Water and Trash Included. Located just 2 blocks from the Algiers ferry landing, 2 minutes to Federal City. Algiers Point Historical neighborhood has been rated one of the best neighborhoods to live in, in New Orleans. Walking distance to Restaurants, Live Music, Pubs, Churches, a Library, gift shops and parks. The French Quarter is a short ride across the Mississippi River. The Levee provides 11 paved miles of walking, running and biking paths.

