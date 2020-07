Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool internet access

Beautiful fully furnished 1 bedroom condo with 1.5 baths and gated off street parking right across the street from the French Quarter. Large walk-in shower with a separate tub. Easy access to I-10. Has a guest lounge, courtyard, small saltwater pool, and a fitness room. Washer and dryer in the unit. Elegant building with many high end finishes. All utilities and wifi included.