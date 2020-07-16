All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:49 AM

1230 EIGHTH Street

1230 Eighth Street · (504) 919-5759
Location

1230 Eighth Street, New Orleans, LA 70115
Garden District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Elegant Victorian Double! This Garden District home boasts a graceful mixture of historic and contemporary architectural design in a perfect urban lifestyle! Renovated in 2018 with attention to detail maintaining its historic character, abundant natural light, 12 foot ceilings, original hardwood floors, ceiling medallions, functional pocket doors, mantles, open floor plan with expansive kitchen designed for both cooking and entertaining. Wrought iron front gate with lock. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 EIGHTH Street have any available units?
1230 EIGHTH Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 EIGHTH Street have?
Some of 1230 EIGHTH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 EIGHTH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1230 EIGHTH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 EIGHTH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1230 EIGHTH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 1230 EIGHTH Street offer parking?
No, 1230 EIGHTH Street does not offer parking.
Does 1230 EIGHTH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1230 EIGHTH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 EIGHTH Street have a pool?
No, 1230 EIGHTH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1230 EIGHTH Street have accessible units?
No, 1230 EIGHTH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 EIGHTH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1230 EIGHTH Street has units with dishwashers.
