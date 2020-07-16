1230 EIGHTH Street

Amenities
Elegant Victorian Double! This Garden District home boasts a graceful mixture of historic and contemporary architectural design in a perfect urban lifestyle! Renovated in 2018 with attention to detail maintaining its historic character, abundant natural light, 12 foot ceilings, original hardwood floors, ceiling medallions, functional pocket doors, mantles, open floor plan with expansive kitchen designed for both cooking and entertaining. Wrought iron front gate with lock. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!