1124 FELICITY Street

Amenities
UTILITIES $150 Flat Rate in addition to $1750. Greek Revival Condo building in LGD. Bright & large unit w/ access to private balcony. Fully furnished 1 bed/1 bath w/ hardwood floors, brick fireplace, floor to ceiling windows & original millwork throughout. Great layout w/ kitchen open to living room, central HVAC. utilities include cable/WiFi . Steps to Magazine restaurants, coffee shops & boutiques. Walk to St. Charles streetcar! 9-unit building, laundry room, grill area & off-street parking for one.