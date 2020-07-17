All apartments in New Orleans
1124 FELICITY Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

1124 FELICITY Street

1124 Felicity Street · (504) 616-1771
Location

1124 Felicity Street, New Orleans, LA 70130
Lower Garden District

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
UTILITIES $150 Flat Rate in addition to $1750. Greek Revival Condo building in LGD. Bright & large unit w/ access to private balcony. Fully furnished 1 bed/1 bath w/ hardwood floors, brick fireplace, floor to ceiling windows & original millwork throughout. Great layout w/ kitchen open to living room, central HVAC. utilities include cable/WiFi . Steps to Magazine restaurants, coffee shops & boutiques. Walk to St. Charles streetcar! 9-unit building, laundry room, grill area & off-street parking for one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 FELICITY Street have any available units?
1124 FELICITY Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 1124 FELICITY Street have?
Some of 1124 FELICITY Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 FELICITY Street currently offering any rent specials?
1124 FELICITY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 FELICITY Street pet-friendly?
No, 1124 FELICITY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 1124 FELICITY Street offer parking?
Yes, 1124 FELICITY Street offers parking.
Does 1124 FELICITY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 FELICITY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 FELICITY Street have a pool?
No, 1124 FELICITY Street does not have a pool.
Does 1124 FELICITY Street have accessible units?
No, 1124 FELICITY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 FELICITY Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1124 FELICITY Street does not have units with dishwashers.
