Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

121 Dewberry

121 Dewberry Drive · (337) 281-4391
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

121 Dewberry Drive, Lafayette, LA 70507

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 121 Dewberry · Avail. Jul 10

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1381 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
121 Dewberry Available 07/10/20 3 Bed 2 Bath Home Large Fenced Yard - 3 Bed 2 Bath home with large fenced yard

Pets: Yes, 2 pet max with breed restrictions $300 pet fee per pet.
Students: No
Appliances: Dishwasher, Stove, Refrigerator, W/D hookups
Elementary School: Evangeline
Middle School: AMS
High School: NHS
Deposit: 1 month rent
Electricity: LUS
Water: LUS
Gas: Atmos
Income Requirements: 3X monthly rent
Background check
Credit check
12 month minimum lease term
Renters Tenant Liability Insurance Required - $12.50 through management company
Apply: www.bgrealty.com

BG Realty & Management LLC
337-281-4391

(RLNE2370901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Dewberry have any available units?
121 Dewberry has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 121 Dewberry have?
Some of 121 Dewberry's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Dewberry currently offering any rent specials?
121 Dewberry isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Dewberry pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Dewberry is pet friendly.
Does 121 Dewberry offer parking?
No, 121 Dewberry does not offer parking.
Does 121 Dewberry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Dewberry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Dewberry have a pool?
No, 121 Dewberry does not have a pool.
Does 121 Dewberry have accessible units?
No, 121 Dewberry does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Dewberry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Dewberry has units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Dewberry have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Dewberry does not have units with air conditioning.
