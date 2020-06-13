/
village st george
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:19 PM
239 Apartments for rent in Village St. George, LA📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
1887 Peck
1887 Peck Drive, Village St. George, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Siegen & Perkins - This home is located in Village St. George Subdivision. It has a nice fenced backyard and single carport with outside storage and washer/dryer connection.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
1124 Knollhaven Dr.
1124 Knollhaven Drive, Village St. George, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1492 sqft
1124 Knollhaven Dr. Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom House off Perkins near Pecue Available Mid July! - Directions: PERKINS TO BROOKHOLLOW - RIGHT AT FIRST STREET, LEFT ON KNOLLHAVEN Subdivision: BROOKHOLLOW GLEN 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,492 SQ.FT.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
13431 Briargrove Ave
13431 Briargrove Avenue, Village St. George, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1653 sqft
Home near Siegen - This great home has been updated and is move-in ready! Conveniently located off of Perkins Rd and Siegen Lane and convenient to shopping, restaurants, and I10! The home comes with a dishwasher, fridge and range.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
15232 Hidden Villa Dr
15232 Hidden Villa Dr, Village St. George, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1850 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom home in Gated Community - Fantastic design and gated community with pool, fitness center and clubhouse. This home has cypress cabinets, granite counters, and santos mahogony flooring. 4 bedroom, 2 bath and office nook.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
13751 Gentilly Court
13751 Gentilly Court, Village St. George, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1304 sqft
13751 Gentilly Court - Located in Perkins Village off Perkins by Pecue Lane.. Across street from BREC park. This 1304 sq.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
13332 JOLISSAINT DR
13332 Jolissaint Drive, Village St. George, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1660 sqft
Move-in-ready, updated home near Siegen and Perkins. Spacious, open floor plan with living room, dining, and kitchen all open in one space! Makes for great entertaining! Features an additional formal dining/living room.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
1522 Briarrose Drive
1522 Briarrose Drive, Village St. George, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1682 sqft
3 Bedroom House Newly updated off Siegen and Perkins ! - Directions: Siegen Ln to Briar Hollow Ave., turn left on Briarrose. Subdivision: Quail Ridge 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,682 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 1,500.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,500.
Results within 1 mile of Village St. George
Last updated June 13 at 12:45pm
South Baton Rouge
6 Units Available
Siegen Calais
8363 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
905 sqft
Siegen Calais unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication in beautiful Baton Rouge, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Last updated June 13 at 12:04pm
South Baton Rouge
37 Units Available
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$829
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1223 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
6 Units Available
The Gates At Citiplace
2500 Gates Cir, Inniswold, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1573 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry, granite counters, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, guest suites, and sports courts. Great location near IHOP, BREC Industriplex Park. Short drive to Baton Rouge.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
866 WEST LAKEVIEW DR
866 West Lakeview Drive, Oak Hills Place, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2664 sqft
DROPPED RENT $300. Large Lake Front OAK HILLS Subdivision - OLOL (4MI), LSU (7MI), L'AUBERGE CASINO (5MI) - This home is set in a quiet neighborhood with a picturesque lake view setting.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Airline/Jefferson
1 Unit Available
13507 Quail Grove Ave
13507 Quail Grove Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2700 sqft
WOODRIDGE SUBDIVISION NEAR NEW WOMENS HOSPITAL@PECUE LN - 4 br 3.5 ba house off Pecue.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
1772 Manor Oak Dr.
1772 Manor Oak Drive, Oak Hills Place, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
3 BR/ 2 BA house in Oak Hills Area! Perkins/Bluebonnet $1395/mo! - iF you want to be close to Perkins Rowe, Hospitals, restaurants and new offices this is the house with little maintenance on your part.
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
11720 Perkins Road
11720 Perkins Road, Oak Hills Place, LA
Studio
$1,200
Country Living in the heart of South Baton Rouge - Country living in the heart of South Baton Rouge. Three bedroom, two bath, new paint and carpet inside. Three acre tract of land with house on the back potion secluded from the busy street.
Results within 5 miles of Village St. George
Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
Jefferson - Drusilla
12 Units Available
Hampton Court Apartments
2424 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$745
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Known as Louisiana's best kept secret, Hampton Court offers affordable apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Spring Brook
15580 George Oneal Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$880
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1386 sqft
Five spacious floor plans featuring chef-style kitchens, large garden tubs, full-size washers and dryers, and carpeting. Convenient to I-10 and I-12 for easy access to Downtown Baton Rouge.
Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
Jefferson - Drusilla
11 Units Available
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$780
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1261 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Jefferson - Drusilla
12 Units Available
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,261
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,278
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
Shenandoah
12 Units Available
Regency Club
11555 Southfork Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$760
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
950 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with tennis and volleyball courts, two swimming pools, grilling areas, and a resident fitness center. Close to the Mall of Louisiana and LSU.
Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
$
Jefferson - Drusilla
13 Units Available
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$900
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
South Burbank
21 Units Available
Indigo Park
11959 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1483 sqft
Modern community with luxury amenities including a salt water pool, 24-hour fitness center and theater room. Apartments offer designer lighting and gourmet kitchens, along with lake views in some units.
Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Airline/Jefferson
12 Units Available
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1250 sqft
At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life.
Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
40 Units Available
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,173
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1324 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
Jones Creek
10 Units Available
Hidden Pointe
11850 Wentling Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$920
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Hidden Pointe Apartments is an inviting apartment community nestled in the heart of South Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Village St. George rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,520.
Some of the colleges located in the Village St. George area include Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Baton Rouge Community College, Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College, and Nicholls State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Village St. George from include Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Zachary, Gonzales, and Thibodaux.