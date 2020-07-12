/
mayfair
142 Apartments for rent in Mayfair, Baton Rouge, LA
The Park On Bluebonnet
8008 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1348 sqft
Luxurious units include bath tub, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and ice maker. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill and pool. Located to parks, restaurants and entertainment.
7132 Kodiak
7132 Kodiak Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1652 sqft
Energy efficient, this DSLD homes' Cobalt II C plan offers a 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Mayfair
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
Mansions in the Park
7250 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,074
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1033 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Nestled in acres of beautiful trees & landscaping. Secluded location in the heart of the city offers luxury living.
The Terraces at Perkins Rowe
10202 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,411
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1279 sqft
Beautifully landscaped property with blooming gardens and stunning fountains. Units include deluxe private patio or balcony. Just blocks from the Mississippi River and minutes from Perkins Row, LSU and the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center.
8321 N. Essen Heights
8321 North Essen Heights Court, Westminster, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Cute Cottage - Updated cottage located off Essen near the interstate and OLOL Hospital. Has new counters, floors and a fresh coat of paint inside and out. Large tree shaded fenced backyard and single carport. (RLNE5769859)
808 Meadow Bend Unit A
808 Meadow Bend Drive, Gardere, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Gated Community Close to LSU! - Don't miss out on this wonderful unit inside of a gated complex seconds away from LSU. This location is perfect for students and or young professionals. Two Bedrooms each with its own bathroom and spacious closets.
10136 Bonnet Cove
10136 Bonnet Cove Ave, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
10136 Bonnet Cove Available 07/24/20 3BR 3BA Small Gated Community off of Burbank - CHIC TOWNHOME IN SMALL GATED COMMUNITY. BOOMING AREA WITH LOTS OF NEW DEVELOPMENTS. CONVENIENT TO LSU, MALL OF LA AND GREAT RESTAURANTS.
5130 Butter Creek Ln Unit 4
5130 Butter Creek Lane, East Baton Rouge County, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
5130 Butter Creek Ln Unit 4 Available 08/07/20 Mid City 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo Next to Hospitals between I-10/1-12 only $850/mo! - Perfect for anyone wanting to live in the heart of Baton Rouge.
7707 Bluebonnet Blvd #421
7707 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Oak Hills Place, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom Flat in Perkins Rowe - This stylish 1 bedroom is move in ready. Overlooking the pool from the 4th floor, this unit has a bright and open floorplan, great function and chic finishes.
5160 Everett Lane Apt. B
5160 Everett Lane, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1125 sqft
5160 Everett Lane Apt. B Available 07/20/20 2 BEDROOM CONDO NEAR OUR LADY OF THE LAKE AND MALL OF LOUISIANA. - Directions: Essen to Summa turn right on Everett. Subdivision: Brandon Hollow 2 BEDROOMS 1.5 BATHROOMS 1,125 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 950.
1253 E. Stanwick Place
1253 East Stanwick Place, Oak Hills Place, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2050 sqft
1253 E. Stanwick Place Available 09/04/20 DID NOT FLOOD! THE STREET WHERE NOTHING HAPPENS JUST OFF BLUEBONNET - This street should be private since it is only one block long and has pristine homes that make perfect sense for living.
10126 Bonnet Cove
10126 Bonnet Cove Ave, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1800 sqft
10126 Bonnet Cove Available 07/17/20 Spacious 3BR 3BA off Burbank and Bluebonnet - CHIC TOWNHOME IN SMALL GATED COMMUNITY. BOOMING AREA WITH LOTS OF NEW DEVELOPMENTS. CONVENIENT TO LSU, MALL OF LA AND GREAT RESTAURANTS.
1253 Springlake
1253 Springlake Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1700 sqft
1253 Springlake Available 08/01/20 1253 Springlake - Off Bluebonnet, 1700 sq.
8554 Essen Heights Ct
8554 South Essen Heights Court, Westminster, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1656 sqft
Cute Home Off of Essen Heights - You'll love this 3 bedroom 2 bath! Located off of Essen Ln, this home is in the perfect location close to great restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping. Appliances included are the fridge, range, and dishwasher.
8500 BLUEBONNET BLVD #16
8500 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Oak Hills Place, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
8500 BLUEBONNET BLVD #16 Available 08/10/20 3 BEDROOM CONDO ON BLUEBONNET NEAR PERKINS ROWE - Directions: Bluebonnet Blvd. between Perkins and Highland.
866 WEST LAKEVIEW DR
866 West Lakeview Drive, Oak Hills Place, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2664 sqft
DROPPED RENT $300. Large Lake Front OAK HILLS Subdivision - OLOL (4MI), LSU (7MI), L'AUBERGE CASINO (5MI) - This home is set in a quiet neighborhood with a picturesque lake view setting.
1771 O Brien
1771 Obrien Dr, Oak Hills Place, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1826 sqft
Conveniently Located near Perkins Rowe & Bluebonnet - A beautiful home located in a desirable area. Brick porch with Cypress colums surrounded by a professionally landscaped yard.
5223 BLAIR LN
5223 Blair Lane, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Great location! Cozy condo in the heart of Baton Rouge. Close to Our Lady of the Lake and Mall of Louisiana. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Call us today for your private showing.
8120 North Essen Heights Court
8120 North Essen Heights Court, Westminster, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Newly renovated 3 Bed 2 Bath located 0.5 miles from Our Lady of the Lake Childrens Hospital and OLOL Regional Medical Center. This adorable house has easy access to both I-10 and I-12.
9736 Summer Glenn
9736 Summer Glen Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2 weeks free rent with 13 month lease! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Baton Rouge.
818 Meadow Bend Dr., Apt. H
818 Meadow Bend Drive, Gardere, LA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
818 Meadow Bend Dr., Apt. H Available 07/15/20 2 BEDROOM UPSTAIRS CONDO IN A GATED COMMUNITY - Directions: HIGHLAND RD. TO GARDERE; RIGHT ON BURBANK; CONDOS APPROXIMATELY 1/2 MILE ON THE RIGHT OR W. LEE DR.
629 Northbrook Dr.
629 Northbrook Drive, Gardere, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1613 sqft
629 Northbrook Dr. Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom House located off Burbank in Magnolia Lakes! Available July 15 - Directions: MAGNOLIA LAKES IS OFF BURBANK DR, HALF A MILE NORTHWEST OF STARING LN. THE ENTRANCE TO THE COMMUNITY IS NORTHBROOK DR.
809 Summer Breeze Dr. - 105, 3185 Balis Dr., Ste. 114
809 Summer Breeze Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1467 sqft
THIS SINGLE-STORY 3 BED 2 BATH CONDO VILLA IS LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY CLOSE TO PERKINS ROWE AND THE MALL OF LA. WOOD FLOOR UNIT, SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH CERAMIC TILE AND LARGE ISLAND BAR.