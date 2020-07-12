/
/
/
downtown
Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:59 PM
187 Apartments for rent in Downtown, Baton Rouge, LA
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
$
5 Units Available
Lake Towers
999 N 9th St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$800
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
Walk to Arsenal Park and enjoy views of Capitol Lake. Downtown community featuring units with open floor plans, wood tone flooring, contemporary lighting fixtures and expansive windows.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
11 Units Available
The Heron Downtown
625 Convention St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1046 sqft
In downtown Baton Rouge, a new, amenity-rich collection of homes is rising. The Heron Downtown brings a new livability to the citys energetic and lively center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
5 Units Available
The Commerce Building
333 Laurel St, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1232 sqft
Welcome to The Commerce Building. Ninety-Three riverfront residences in the heart of Downtown Baton Rouge. Be among the first to reside in these breath-taking apartments with views of the of the mighty Mississippi River, St.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
310 Convention Street - 1, 2-B
310 Convention St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
640 sqft
Gorgeous Apartment at The Grand Lady downtown 310 Convention Street. Wall of Windows, Hardwood Floors, 12 foot ceilings, Stainless Appliances, Washer/Dryer, private parking included. Front Porch access.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
824 N. 8th St Apt B
824 North 8th Street, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
500 sqft
824 N. 8th St Apt B Available 08/03/20 One Bedroom Apartment in Spanish Town - This one bedroom apartment is move-in ready! Live in Spanishtown and walk/bike to downtown! Water and Electricity is included! Schedule a showing today! (RLNE3350241)
Results within 1 mile of Downtown
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
731 South 10th Street
731 South 10th Street, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1275 sqft
Great Deal! Vintage, fully furnished, 1275 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home near downtown Baton Rouge and Mid City. Unfurnished option for a monthly rent of $1200 !! This home features an open floor plan living/dining room.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1817 Olive
1817 Olive Street, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1612 sqft
Charming Garden District Cottage - Charming Garden District home with great curb appeal. Inviting front porch surrounded by beautiful landscaping, wrought iron fencing and huge magnolia tree.
1 of 22
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1818 Cherokee St.
1818 Cherokee Street, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
Large Garden District Home for Rent - 3BR, 2 full Baths, Single family home, 2,000 Sqft, w/separate living and dining areas Large Kitchen, SS appliances Separate Utility Room Large Master Bath with separate tub and shower also includes walk in
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2720 WENONAH ST
2720 Wenonah Street, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
2720 WENONAH ST - Property Id: 199401 NEW REMODELED & Updated ! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199401 Property Id 199401 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5619503)
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
720 Park Blvd
720 Park Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely rental in the Garden District. The entire interior and exterior of apartment has been recently painted. You will love the original hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
814 S. 16th Street
814 South 16th Street, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Freshly updated 2-bed, 1-bath Mid City cottage with new kitchen cabinets & counters, new water heater, & new bathroom! This home sits in the middle of Mid City and is conveniently located near Government St, Park Blvd, LSU, and downtown.
Results within 5 miles of Downtown
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
5 Units Available
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Patrician in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
39 Units Available
Provincial and The Crillon Apartments
1201 N Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$740
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1873 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at Provincial & The Crillion Apartments. Both of our communities have the ability to provide you with everything you could possibly need.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
14 Units Available
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,140
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
10 Units Available
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
1 Unit Available
Ole Towne
1627 College Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ole Towne in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
3 Units Available
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
3 Units Available
Latitude 30
4444 Tigerland Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$755
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residential community near Charity Christian Academy and University Terrace Elementary School. Interiors feature tile flooring, crown molding, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
14 Units Available
Ingleside Gardens
330 Ingleside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1093 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ingleside Gardens in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
5 Units Available
Normandy Village
7878 Lasalle Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$765
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1000 sqft
Normandy Village has a beautiful large pool open year round for your enjoyment and relaxation. GREAT location near Towne Center with easy access to I-10 and I-12!.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
9 Units Available
El Cid
4033 Burbank Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$645
578 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at El Cid in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 02:29pm
3 Units Available
Stadium Square
4759 Earl Gros Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$649
481 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Louisiana State University. Modern apartments featuring oversized closets and private patios in a gated community with a tanning salon, fitness center, swimming pool and pet park. Rent includes utilities, internet and cable TV.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 02:28pm
20 Units Available
Tiger Plaza
4445 Alvin Dark Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$749
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
851 sqft
Minutes from Louisiana State University. Premier student apartment community with an on-site fitness center, swimming pool, tanning salon and pet park. Rent includes internet, cable TV and utilities.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 11 at 10:33pm
116 Units Available
The Bradshaw
3000 July St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
823 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1043 sqft
Within walking distance to Louisiana State University. Also close to Varsity Theater, Tiger Stadium and City Park. Apartments with built-in microwaves, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy amenities like grab-and-go breakfasts and snacks.