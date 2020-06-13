/
226 Apartments for rent in Central, LA📍
Central
1 Unit Available
9327 Monhegan Street
9327 Monhegan Ave, Central, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1653 sqft
cutest little family home! - This precious 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is located conveniently off of Blackwater road in Baker. The cute cottage style exterior is perfectly complimented with the bright, newly updated interior.
Central
1 Unit Available
18819 Greenwell Springs Rd A
18819 Greenwell Springs Rd, Central, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3BR/2Ba Home on fenced lot - Property Id: 100057 3BR/2BA with an office and spacious living area and vaulted ceilings. Open front porch with private parking on 3 quiet acres with other residences. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Central
1 Unit Available
14538 Richardson Dr.
14538 Richardson Drive, Central, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1380 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home for Lease - This beautifully updated property features include: Open floor plan: living/dining/kitchen; kitchen equipped with granite counters with breakfast bar, new cabinets, electric range/oven, dishwasher, hood-vent;
Central
1 Unit Available
5641 Mapleton Dr
5641 Mapleton Drive, Central, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1943 sqft
House for Rent In Central, LA - Property Id: 281922 This 1,943 square foot house sits on a 0.41 acre lot. Fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home conveniently located.
Central
1 Unit Available
14709 Frenchtown Road
14709 Frenchtown Rd, Central, LA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2500 sqft
Amazing home with front and side porches, completely updated perfectly situated on almost 6 acres! Better than new in the heart of central! Take a tour while renovations are in progress.
Central
1 Unit Available
16801 Glenwood Springs
16801 Glenwood Springs Drive, Central, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1550 sqft
CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT Great Home and schools! 3bed/2bath new home. $1450 rent/$1450 security deposit- $350 pet fee (non-refundable) Stove, dishwasher and built in microwave provided. Wood floors, ceramic and carpet in bedrooms.
Central
1 Unit Available
10933 Ida Avenue
10933 Ida Avenue, Central, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1677 sqft
Please read entire listing. There are requirements that must be met. This is a beautifully renovated home in Boganvilla Estates in the community of Central. This home is a 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, home on a beautiful shaded lot.
Monticello
7 Units Available
Mallard Crossing
11320 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$860
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$887
1125 sqft
We invite you to come and join us at Mallard Crossing Apartments and immerse yourself in the distinguished culture of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Monticello
1 Unit Available
4536 Sarasota Dr.
4536 Sarasota Drive, Monticello, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
- (RLNE5655233)
Broadmoor/Sherwood
1 Unit Available
522 Fawn Lake Drive
522 Fawn Lake Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1378 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bath GORGEOUS home for Lease! - Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom/2 bath home for lease! Conveniently located off O'neal Lane in Lake Park subdivision, less than 5 minutes from Interstate 12. This one won't last long! (RLNE5857950)
43 Units Available
Springs at Juban Crossing
10077 Juban Crossing Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
Studio
$871
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$959
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1143 sqft
Garden-style community with luxury apartments featuring designer-inspired kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy the swimming pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Gated entrance and online rent payments.
9 Units Available
Spring Brook
15580 George Oneal Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$880
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1386 sqft
Five spacious floor plans featuring chef-style kitchens, large garden tubs, full-size washers and dryers, and carpeting. Convenient to I-10 and I-12 for easy access to Downtown Baton Rouge.
North Sherwood Forest
6 Units Available
Avalon Apartment Homes
13047 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$820
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
884 sqft
Avalon Apartments was acquired and re-built to suit the needs of the resident who is always looking for 'bigger and better'. We designed these apartments with only the best appliances; all with a modern, sleek finish.
24 Units Available
Live Oak Trace
7615 Magnolia Beach Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1236 sqft
Three miles from Antique Village, these homes feature walk-in closets, state-of-the-art kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, grilling stations, and a fitness center.
O'Neal
50 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
2455 Weldwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$870
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1038 sqft
Welcome home to Lakeside Villas, where youll find luxury in the heart of Baton Rouge. Our beautiful community is situated on a private lake surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.
Shenandoah
16 Units Available
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1267 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
23 Units Available
The Palms at Juban Lakes
11020 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1296 sqft
A newly constructed luxury community. On-site amenities include grilling area, dog park, 1-acre lake and a designer pool with a tanning ledge. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, separate dining areas, and washers and dryers.
1 Unit Available
Juban Courts
8447 Florida Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1615 sqft
Welcome home to Juban Courts Condominiums in Denham Springs, Louisiana where comfort and elegance unite to create the townhome you've always imagined.
Brookstown
7 Units Available
Port Royal
6454 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$845
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$978
1185 sqft
Port Royal Apartments is located at 6454 Airline Hwy Baton Rouge, LA and is managed by Latter & Blum Property Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Brookstown
1 Unit Available
5021 McClelland Dr
5021 Mcclelland Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$425
RENT SPECIAL OFFERED!!! Affordable apartments for rent in Baton Rouge No Pets Allowed (RLNE5685178)
Fairwood
1 Unit Available
14033 Stone Gate Dr.
14033 Stone Gate Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2144 sqft
14033 Stone Gate Dr. Available 08/07/20 Newer 4 bedroom house off Old Hammond $1895/mo. - INCREDIBLE NEW SUBDIVISION CONVENIENT TO I-12 AND OLD HAMMOND! GREAT FLOOR-PLAN WITH AN EXTRA LARGE KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA OPEN TO FORMAL DINING OR DEN AREA.
Victoria Farms
1 Unit Available
8244 Prescott Rd.
8244 Prescott Road, Merrydale, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2100 sqft
Spacious Home! - (RLNE5762829)
Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
13156 Jennifer Lynn Avenue
13156 Jennifer Lynn Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
3 BEDROOM CUSTOM BUILT HOME! MUST SEE - Directions: Old Hammond Hwy to South Flannery, cross bridge, Jennifer Lynn is on the left immediately after bridge. Subdivision: JENNIFER LYNN PLACE 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,400 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 1,350.
Old Goodwood
1 Unit Available
224 Ocean Drive #104
224 Ocean Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
224 Ocean Dr. #104 - Updated condo located in the heart of Baton Rouge near Town Center and convenient to shopping, interstates, hospitals and restaurants.
