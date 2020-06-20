All apartments in Baton Rouge
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

224 Ocean Drive #104

224 Ocean Drive · (225) 297-7468 ext. 7468
Location

224 Ocean Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Old Goodwood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 224 Ocean Drive #104 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
224 Ocean Dr. #104 - Updated condo located in the heart of Baton Rouge near Town Center and convenient to shopping, interstates, hospitals and restaurants. Downstairs, end unit with lots of natural light, new wood laminate floors, wood burning fireplace, new range oven and granite counters. All appliances will remain including washer and dryer. The bedrooms are both very spacious, the master has two closets and there is a nice large fenced patio in back.Owner will consider small pet with fee.

(RLNE4032548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Ocean Drive #104 have any available units?
224 Ocean Drive #104 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 Ocean Drive #104 have?
Some of 224 Ocean Drive #104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Ocean Drive #104 currently offering any rent specials?
224 Ocean Drive #104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Ocean Drive #104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 Ocean Drive #104 is pet friendly.
Does 224 Ocean Drive #104 offer parking?
No, 224 Ocean Drive #104 does not offer parking.
Does 224 Ocean Drive #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 Ocean Drive #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Ocean Drive #104 have a pool?
No, 224 Ocean Drive #104 does not have a pool.
Does 224 Ocean Drive #104 have accessible units?
No, 224 Ocean Drive #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Ocean Drive #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 Ocean Drive #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
