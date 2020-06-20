224 Ocean Drive #104

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

224 Ocean Dr. #104 - Updated condo located in the heart of Baton Rouge near Town Center and convenient to shopping, interstates, hospitals and restaurants. Downstairs, end unit with lots of natural light, new wood laminate floors, wood burning fireplace, new range oven and granite counters. All appliances will remain including washer and dryer. The bedrooms are both very spacious, the master has two closets and there is a nice large fenced patio in back.Owner will consider small pet with fee.



(RLNE4032548)