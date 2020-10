Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator oven range Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly cc payments internet access online portal

We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Contact us today to schedule your tour!*1 and 2 bedrooms available in the heart of Baton Rouge! Apply today to save on your deposit!*Ask about short term rentals. At Spring Brook, a Baton Rouge, LA apartment community, we offer you five spacious floor plans with 9 ft. ceilings, patios or balconies with additional storage, chef-style kitchens, frost-free refrigerators with ice makers, ceiling fans, plush carpet, double vanities and full-size washer and dryer. Wood-burning fireplaces and large garden tubs are available in select apartments in Baton Rouge, LA. After you enjoy a stimulating workout in our 24-hour fitness center, you can go for a dip in the pool. If you are looking for an apartment for rent in Baton Rouge, experience the difference with Spring Brook. This gated apartment community located between Jones Creek Road and O'Neal Lane is minutes from Siegen Lane and Highland Road, with easy access to I-12 and walking distance to fine dining and local grocery.1st Lake Properties offers professional on-site management and 24 hour emergency maintenance. We also offer fully furnished, Extended Stay accommodations available. Call and let our leasing consultants show you an apartment today.