Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:48 PM

2150 North Sherwood Forest Drive

2150 Bldg 11b N Sherwood Forest Dr · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1879552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2150 Bldg 11b N Sherwood Forest Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70815
North Sherwood Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 27D · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Location! Location! 1187 square foot, 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment on 2nd floor conveniently located near Florida Blvd and Choctaw.

Features include:
Large living room; nook; kitchen equipped with refrigerator/freezer, dishwasher, electric range/oven.

Amenity:
Laundry room equipped with washer/dryer hook up; on site parking; walk-in closets

Great value....must see to appreciate.

Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2150 North Sherwood Forest Drive have any available units?
2150 North Sherwood Forest Drive has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 2150 North Sherwood Forest Drive have?
Some of 2150 North Sherwood Forest Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2150 North Sherwood Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2150 North Sherwood Forest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2150 North Sherwood Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2150 North Sherwood Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baton Rouge.
Does 2150 North Sherwood Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2150 North Sherwood Forest Drive does offer parking.
Does 2150 North Sherwood Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2150 North Sherwood Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2150 North Sherwood Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 2150 North Sherwood Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2150 North Sherwood Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2150 North Sherwood Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2150 North Sherwood Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2150 North Sherwood Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.
