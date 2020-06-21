2150 North Sherwood Forest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Location! Location! 1187 square foot, 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment on 2nd floor conveniently located near Florida Blvd and Choctaw.



Features include:

Large living room; nook; kitchen equipped with refrigerator/freezer, dishwasher, electric range/oven.



Amenity:

Laundry room equipped with washer/dryer hook up; on site parking; walk-in closets



Great value....must see to appreciate.



Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.