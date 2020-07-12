/
/
/
north sherwood forest
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:32 PM
216 Apartments for rent in North Sherwood Forest, Baton Rouge, LA
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
3 Units Available
Avalon Apartment Homes
13047 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$820
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
884 sqft
Avalon Apartments was acquired and re-built to suit the needs of the resident who is always looking for 'bigger and better'. We designed these apartments with only the best appliances; all with a modern, sleek finish.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
2150 North Sherwood Forest Drive
2150 Bldg 11b N Sherwood Forest Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$695
1187 sqft
Location! Location! 1187 square foot, 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment on 2nd floor conveniently located near Florida Blvd and Choctaw.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
11224 CHALICE DR
11224 Chalice Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1295 sqft
Welcome to your new home! It is a 3 bedroom 2 bath house that has been completely renovated throughout! All new roof, fresh exterior and interior paint, and a new hot water heater! Updated and professionally cleaned! Cute front door, ceramic tiling
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
12530 ROBBIE AVE
12530 Robbie Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Neat and clean 3 bedroom 2 full bath half duplex with centeal air/heat, refrigerator, dishwasher an electric range, inside washer and dryer hookup, fenced in back yard, covered patio and 2 offstreat parking spots.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
11235 Red Oak Dr
11235 Red Oak Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$950
985 sqft
3 Bedroom house with a huge yard located in a prime part of town near Sherwood Forest Blvd and Florida Blvd. House has covered parking, Fridge and Stove, and Washer/Dryer hookups.
Results within 1 mile of North Sherwood Forest
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
13 Units Available
Broadmoor Plantation
10530 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$620
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1406 sqft
Conveniently Located Apartments In Baton Rouge, Louisiana Welcome to Broadmoor Plantation Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
11 Units Available
Mirage Villa Apartments
9895 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$585
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
1100 sqft
Enjoy fine living at The Mirage Villa Apartments were customer service comes first. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. We have card operated laundry facilities on every floor and balconies or patios with select units.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1034 Elizabeth Dr.
1034 Elizabeth Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
3 Bedroom House In Broadmoor With Large Bonus Building in Backyard - Subdivision: Broadmoor 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 2,100 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 1,500.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,500.00 PET DEPOSIT: $250.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1044 Monterrey Blvd.
1044 Monterrey Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2016 sqft
- (RLNE5614878)
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
429 Kimmeridge Dr.
429 Kimmeridge Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2600 sqft
Huge Newly Renovated Home - This home has an open floor plan AND 2600 square feet. It is 4bd/2.5 ba with a formal dining room/living room and a man cave.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
12020 Florida Blvd
12020 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
749 sqft
Great Rental Units Available at Summer Grove Condominiums At Sherwood Forest. 2 Br 1 BAth. Studio and 1 Br Kitchenettes in construction ready for spring/summer/fall 2014 and 2015 apply online
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
644 Marilyn
644 Marilyn Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
644 Marilyn - This home is located in the Broadmoor subdivision on a large lot with fenced back yard and outside storage building with power. It has new floors and freshly painted throughout. All bedrooms have built in dressers and large closets.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
744 Elizabeth
744 Elizabeth Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1850 sqft
744 Elizabeth Dr in Broadmoor - This spacious home is located off Goodwood Blvd in Broadmoor Subdivision. There is a dbl garage with large storage, a living/dining room, and a den/family room by the kitchen. There laminate, carpet & tile flooring.
1 of 7
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3932 Hillmont Dr.
3932 Hillmont Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2400 sqft
Beautiful Home - This home has a very large master bedroom with a den, fireplace, family room, open kitchen and breakfast room and covered patio Located near great shopping! Please be sure to visit our website for upcoming rentals and to schedule
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
522 S Flannery A
522 S Flannery Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$930
522 S Flannery - Property Id: 235329 Spacious townhome renovated with new appliances, nice and clean, maintained in a prime location. Near to Dining, Shopping, Banking and I-20 access.
Results within 5 miles of North Sherwood Forest
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Bristol Place
5960 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$927
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1148 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
10 Units Available
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1250 sqft
At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
5 Units Available
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Patrician in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
13 Units Available
Regency Club
11555 Southfork Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
950 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with tennis and volleyball courts, two swimming pools, grilling areas, and a resident fitness center. Close to the Mall of Louisiana and LSU.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
39 Units Available
Provincial and The Crillon Apartments
1201 N Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$740
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1873 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at Provincial & The Crillion Apartments. Both of our communities have the ability to provide you with everything you could possibly need.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
14 Units Available
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,140
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
11 Units Available
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$910
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1261 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
15 Units Available
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.