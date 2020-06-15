All apartments in Baton Rouge
Find more places like 1528 Sharlo Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baton Rouge, LA
/
1528 Sharlo Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1528 Sharlo Ave

1528 Sharlo Avenue · (225) 933-8687 ext. 2259338687
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baton Rouge
See all
South Campus
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1528 Sharlo Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70820
South Campus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1528 Sharlo Ave · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
2BR 2BA Spacious Townhouse Close to LSU - This property is located close to LSU and is on the bus route. Very spacious which makes it great for roommates. 1BR and BA downstairs and 1BR and BA upstairs with its own sitting area. All appliances remain. (Fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and washer and dryer. 2 Car carport with a privacy fenced yard. The yard has a wooden deck and mature satsuma tree that produces lots and lots of satsumas 2X per year. This property will not last long message me to schedule your showing today

(RLNE4824094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 Sharlo Ave have any available units?
1528 Sharlo Ave has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 1528 Sharlo Ave have?
Some of 1528 Sharlo Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 Sharlo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1528 Sharlo Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 Sharlo Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1528 Sharlo Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1528 Sharlo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1528 Sharlo Ave does offer parking.
Does 1528 Sharlo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1528 Sharlo Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 Sharlo Ave have a pool?
No, 1528 Sharlo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1528 Sharlo Ave have accessible units?
No, 1528 Sharlo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 Sharlo Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1528 Sharlo Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1528 Sharlo Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70817
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Devonshire
11620 Airline Hwy
Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Lake Towers
999 N 9th St
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Siegen Calais
8363 Siegen Ln
Baton Rouge, LA 70810
The Highland Club
17505 Jefferson Hwy
Baton Rouge, LA 70817
Indigo Park
11959 Nicholson Dr
Baton Rouge, LA 70810
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy
Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Similar Pages

Baton Rouge 1 BedroomsBaton Rouge 2 Bedrooms
Baton Rouge Apartments with ParkingBaton Rouge Pet Friendly Places
Baton Rouge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denham Springs, LABayou Cane, LANew Iberia, LAZachary, LA
Gonzales, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LABroussard, LA
Inniswold, LAWalker, LAAddis, LAShenandoah, LA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South CampusJones CreekBocage Citi Place Concord Estates
Jefferson DrusillaSouth BurbankMid City
DowntownNorth Sherwood Forest

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Nicholls State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity