Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:08 AM

The Commerce Building

333 Laurel St · (225) 414-6406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

333 Laurel St, Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Downtown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2F · Avail. Aug 16

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1109 sqft

Unit 4L · Avail. Aug 11

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1109 sqft

Unit 6O · Avail. Jul 15

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1287 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Commerce Building.

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
clubhouse
Welcome to The Commerce Building. Ninety-Three riverfront residences in the heart of Downtown Baton Rouge. Be among the first to reside in these breath-taking apartments with views of the of the mighty Mississippi River, St. Joseph Cathedral, and Downtown Baton Rouge. Experience a unique work-live-play atmosphere with a breathtaking rooftop infinity pool, penthouse fitness room, community bicycles, in-house restaurants, and artfully designed residences. Located within steps of popular shopping, dining and entertainment, The Commerce Building provides urban living at its finest.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $450 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage $120/month for single or $175 for tandem space.
Storage Details: Storage unit $100-$125/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Commerce Building have any available units?
The Commerce Building has 5 units available starting at $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does The Commerce Building have?
Some of The Commerce Building's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Commerce Building currently offering any rent specials?
The Commerce Building is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Commerce Building pet-friendly?
Yes, The Commerce Building is pet friendly.
Does The Commerce Building offer parking?
Yes, The Commerce Building offers parking.
Does The Commerce Building have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Commerce Building does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Commerce Building have a pool?
Yes, The Commerce Building has a pool.
Does The Commerce Building have accessible units?
Yes, The Commerce Building has accessible units.
Does The Commerce Building have units with dishwashers?
No, The Commerce Building does not have units with dishwashers.

