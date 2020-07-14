Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center clubhouse

Welcome to The Commerce Building. Ninety-Three riverfront residences in the heart of Downtown Baton Rouge. Be among the first to reside in these breath-taking apartments with views of the of the mighty Mississippi River, St. Joseph Cathedral, and Downtown Baton Rouge. Experience a unique work-live-play atmosphere with a breathtaking rooftop infinity pool, penthouse fitness room, community bicycles, in-house restaurants, and artfully designed residences. Located within steps of popular shopping, dining and entertainment, The Commerce Building provides urban living at its finest.