Last updated May 18 2020 at 11:52 PM

11224 CHALICE DR

11224 Chalice Drive · (225) 954-5803
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11224 Chalice Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70815
North Sherwood Forest

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1295 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
bbq/grill
Welcome to your new home! It is a 3 bedroom 2 bath house that has been completely renovated throughout! All new roof, fresh exterior and interior paint, and a new hot water heater! Updated and professionally cleaned! Cute front door, ceramic tiling through out including new tile in main bathroom shower and in the master en-suite shower. New ceiling fans in all rooms plus central AC and heat. Kitchen has gas stove and wood cabinets. a small den/office is right off the kitchen that could also be used as a small home gym area. Washer and dryer hookups, fridge provided if needed. Small shed storage area. Lawncare is included with a beautiful backyard and shady trees perfect for private BBQs and backyard play. 3 car driveway parking plus carport. Quiet cul-de-sac street. 1 small dog or cat allowed (under 25 lbs) with owner approval and a 300$ non-refundable pet fee.(NO LARGE DOG BREEDS) No smoking. Easy access to interstate and stores. Perfect for a family or roomates to share. Easy to safely show. Schedule your viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11224 CHALICE DR have any available units?
11224 CHALICE DR has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 11224 CHALICE DR have?
Some of 11224 CHALICE DR's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11224 CHALICE DR currently offering any rent specials?
11224 CHALICE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11224 CHALICE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 11224 CHALICE DR is pet friendly.
Does 11224 CHALICE DR offer parking?
Yes, 11224 CHALICE DR does offer parking.
Does 11224 CHALICE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11224 CHALICE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11224 CHALICE DR have a pool?
No, 11224 CHALICE DR does not have a pool.
Does 11224 CHALICE DR have accessible units?
No, 11224 CHALICE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11224 CHALICE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 11224 CHALICE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
