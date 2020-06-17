11224 CHALICE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport gym parking bbq/grill

Welcome to your new home! It is a 3 bedroom 2 bath house that has been completely renovated throughout! All new roof, fresh exterior and interior paint, and a new hot water heater! Updated and professionally cleaned! Cute front door, ceramic tiling through out including new tile in main bathroom shower and in the master en-suite shower. New ceiling fans in all rooms plus central AC and heat. Kitchen has gas stove and wood cabinets. a small den/office is right off the kitchen that could also be used as a small home gym area. Washer and dryer hookups, fridge provided if needed. Small shed storage area. Lawncare is included with a beautiful backyard and shady trees perfect for private BBQs and backyard play. 3 car driveway parking plus carport. Quiet cul-de-sac street. 1 small dog or cat allowed (under 25 lbs) with owner approval and a 300$ non-refundable pet fee.(NO LARGE DOG BREEDS) No smoking. Easy access to interstate and stores. Perfect for a family or roomates to share. Easy to safely show. Schedule your viewing today!