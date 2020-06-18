All apartments in Baton Rouge
Find more places like 11049 Chalice Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baton Rouge, LA
/
11049 Chalice Dr.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

11049 Chalice Dr.

11049 Chalice Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baton Rouge
See all
North Sherwood Forest
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11049 Chalice Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70815
North Sherwood Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice home off Sherwood - This home is located at the end of the street in a cute cul-de-sac. There are 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Tile is throughout the house. Call to schedule a viewing today!

6 month lease option for $900 per month!

Please be sure to visit our website for upcoming rentals and to schedule a 15 minute showing: rpmbatonrouge.com

- All properties are available now unless stated otherwise, deposits are due 72 hours after application approval, and move in must be within 2 weeks of deposit.

- Agents welcome! Please call the office at 225-389-6860 ext 4 to arrange for a key pick up or to get lockbox information.

(RLNE2523429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11049 Chalice Dr. have any available units?
11049 Chalice Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baton Rouge, LA.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
Is 11049 Chalice Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
11049 Chalice Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11049 Chalice Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11049 Chalice Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 11049 Chalice Dr. offer parking?
No, 11049 Chalice Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 11049 Chalice Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11049 Chalice Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11049 Chalice Dr. have a pool?
No, 11049 Chalice Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 11049 Chalice Dr. have accessible units?
No, 11049 Chalice Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 11049 Chalice Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11049 Chalice Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11049 Chalice Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11049 Chalice Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampton Court Apartments
2424 Drusilla Ln
Baton Rouge, LA 70809
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
The Park On Bluebonnet
8008 Bluebonnet Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70810
Tiger Plaza
4445 Alvin Dark Ave
Baton Rouge, LA 70820
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr
Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Siegen Calais
8363 Siegen Ln
Baton Rouge, LA 70810
Stadium Square
4759 Earl Gros Ave
Baton Rouge, LA 70820
Ingleside Gardens
330 Ingleside Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Similar Pages

Baton Rouge 1 BedroomsBaton Rouge 2 Bedrooms
Baton Rouge Apartments with ParkingBaton Rouge Pet Friendly Places
Baton Rouge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denham Springs, LABayou Cane, LANew Iberia, LAZachary, LA
Gonzales, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LABroussard, LA
Inniswold, LAWalker, LAAddis, LAShenandoah, LA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South CampusJones CreekBocage Citi Place Concord Estates
Jefferson DrusillaSouth BurbankMid City
DowntownNorth Sherwood Forest

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Nicholls State University