Lakeside Villas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

Lakeside Villas

2455 Weldwood Dr · (984) 464-8102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2455 Weldwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70816
O'Neal

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10306 · Avail. Aug 8

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 658 sqft

Unit 10302 · Avail. Sep 20

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 658 sqft

Unit 2208 · Avail. Sep 26

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

See 17+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2203 · Avail. now

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 919 sqft

Unit 10310 · Avail. now

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 919 sqft

Unit 10210 · Avail. now

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 919 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakeside Villas.

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
coffee bar
hot tub
media room
playground
Welcome home to Lakeside Villas, where youll find luxury in the heart of Baton Rouge. Our beautiful community is situated on a private lake surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping. Imagine yourself relaxing on our pier or walking along our nature path. Our warm and inviting apartment homes welcome you with custom cabinetry, crown molding, marble vanities and more. Our residents enjoy our nature trails, lakeside picnic areas, spacious clubhouse with Java Lounge, state-of-the-art fitness center and Bark Park. For your convenience, we also offer poolside wireless internet, a fully equipped business center, gated access, and close proximity to public transportation and freeways. View our photo gallery or call us to schedule your personal tour and let us show you why Lakeside Villas is the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - $300
Move-in Fees: $100 admin
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $450
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot, reserved parking $30, covered $20, garages $100.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Lakeside Villas have any available units?
Lakeside Villas has 28 units available starting at $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does Lakeside Villas have?
Some of Lakeside Villas's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeside Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeside Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakeside Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakeside Villas is pet friendly.
Does Lakeside Villas offer parking?
Yes, Lakeside Villas offers parking.
Does Lakeside Villas have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lakeside Villas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeside Villas have a pool?
Yes, Lakeside Villas has a pool.
Does Lakeside Villas have accessible units?
No, Lakeside Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Lakeside Villas have units with dishwashers?
No, Lakeside Villas does not have units with dishwashers.

