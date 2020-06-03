Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse coffee bar hot tub media room playground

Welcome home to Lakeside Villas, where youll find luxury in the heart of Baton Rouge. Our beautiful community is situated on a private lake surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping. Imagine yourself relaxing on our pier or walking along our nature path. Our warm and inviting apartment homes welcome you with custom cabinetry, crown molding, marble vanities and more. Our residents enjoy our nature trails, lakeside picnic areas, spacious clubhouse with Java Lounge, state-of-the-art fitness center and Bark Park. For your convenience, we also offer poolside wireless internet, a fully equipped business center, gated access, and close proximity to public transportation and freeways. View our photo gallery or call us to schedule your personal tour and let us show you why Lakeside Villas is the perfect place to call home.