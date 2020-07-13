All apartments in Lexington
Enclave Hartland

3901 Rapid Run Dr · (859) 657-8358
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3901 Rapid Run Dr, Lexington, KY 40515

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-124 · Avail. Sep 23

$739

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11-1113 · Avail. Sep 10

$898

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 924 sqft

Unit 10-1014 · Avail. Sep 21

$979

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

Unit 5-526 · Avail. Sep 18

$979

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14-1401 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,124

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1265 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Enclave Hartland.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
cats allowed
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car wash area
clubhouse
conference room
e-payments
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
The Enclave Hartland located in Lexington, Kentucky offers refreshing, fully renovated and remodeled interiors with modern details like new appliances, custom closet systems, and hardwood style flooring just to name a few. Looking for some fun in Lexington, Kentucky? The Enclave Hartland is the place to kick back and relax at the resort style pool and stay fit in the cardio/core exercise facility! Eco-friendly features and community events reflect our commitment for doing the right thing for our residents. We know life can get a little crazy at times, so our goal is to make your time at home a pleasant experience, put a smile on your face, and exceed your expectations. The Enclave Hartland is conveniently located close to the University of Kentucky, Transylvania University, Downtown Lexington, Fayette Mall, Hamburg Shopping Center, Richmond Road Shopping Center, Kroger, Ravens Run and more!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $100 to 1 Month's Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash: $25/month, Cable: $42/month
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Enclave Hartland have any available units?
Enclave Hartland has 6 units available starting at $739 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does Enclave Hartland have?
Some of Enclave Hartland's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Enclave Hartland currently offering any rent specials?
Enclave Hartland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Enclave Hartland pet-friendly?
Yes, Enclave Hartland is pet friendly.
Does Enclave Hartland offer parking?
Yes, Enclave Hartland offers parking.
Does Enclave Hartland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Enclave Hartland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Enclave Hartland have a pool?
Yes, Enclave Hartland has a pool.
Does Enclave Hartland have accessible units?
Yes, Enclave Hartland has accessible units.
Does Enclave Hartland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Enclave Hartland has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Enclave Hartland?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

