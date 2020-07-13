Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center internet cafe dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry pool dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly cats allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area clubhouse conference room e-payments nest technology online portal package receiving trash valet

The Enclave Hartland located in Lexington, Kentucky offers refreshing, fully renovated and remodeled interiors with modern details like new appliances, custom closet systems, and hardwood style flooring just to name a few. Looking for some fun in Lexington, Kentucky? The Enclave Hartland is the place to kick back and relax at the resort style pool and stay fit in the cardio/core exercise facility! Eco-friendly features and community events reflect our commitment for doing the right thing for our residents. We know life can get a little crazy at times, so our goal is to make your time at home a pleasant experience, put a smile on your face, and exceed your expectations. The Enclave Hartland is conveniently located close to the University of Kentucky, Transylvania University, Downtown Lexington, Fayette Mall, Hamburg Shopping Center, Richmond Road Shopping Center, Kroger, Ravens Run and more!