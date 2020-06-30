All apartments in Lexington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

340 Princess Arch Lane

340 Princess Arch Lane · No Longer Available
Location

340 Princess Arch Lane, Lexington, KY 40511
Masterson Station

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
340 Princess Arch Lane Available 08/14/20 Ranch in Masterson Station. Privacy Fence. - This ranch home greets you with a tiled foyer which leads you to the great room with carpet, 9' ceiling, and propane gas fireplace to knock the chill off of these cool, spring and summer evenings. Appliances are furnished in the kitchen which has eating bar/counter, can lighting, and vinyl flooring which is oh-so-easy to clean! Open tray ceiling and a walk-in closet to keep your clothing organized in the master bedroom. Separate utility room with washer and dryer hook-ups for your appliances. Window blinds provided throughout the home for your privacy. This is an all-electric home with central air. And if you like the great outdoors there is a patio waiting for you inside the privacy fenced backyard so bring your lawn chair, grill and favorite spatula! Your vehicle will always be ready and waiting for you in the two-car attached garage with automatic opener and remotes. Hurry up and call us today! It is shown only by appointment so you will want to schedule yours ASAP!

(RLNE3242785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Princess Arch Lane have any available units?
340 Princess Arch Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington, KY.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 Princess Arch Lane have?
Some of 340 Princess Arch Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Princess Arch Lane currently offering any rent specials?
340 Princess Arch Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Princess Arch Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 Princess Arch Lane is pet friendly.
Does 340 Princess Arch Lane offer parking?
Yes, 340 Princess Arch Lane offers parking.
Does 340 Princess Arch Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 Princess Arch Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Princess Arch Lane have a pool?
No, 340 Princess Arch Lane does not have a pool.
Does 340 Princess Arch Lane have accessible units?
No, 340 Princess Arch Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Princess Arch Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 Princess Arch Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
