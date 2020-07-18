Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2905 Sandersville Road Available 08/14/20 Beautiful home located in Masterson Station! - Nice ranch home with fireplace in great room for warmth and atmosphere. The eat-in kitchen provides a range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There's a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Bring your washer and dryer right in - there are hook-ups in the utility room. You'll be able to enjoy the covered patio all Spring and Summer and your vehicle will be protected from the elements in the two-car attached garage. Don't miss out! This home can be shown by appointment only. Be sure to schedule yours!



(RLNE2909572)