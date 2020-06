Amenities

Fabulous Lansdowne duplex available now! Three spacious bedrooms, two full baths. This home is conveniently located in Lexington- quick access to Man O War, New Circle, Tates Creek and Nicholasville Road. This home has new carpet and has been freshly painted. Tenant would be responsible for lawncare of one side. Washer/Dryer included. Pet friendly following standard breed restrictions. Tenant pays E,W. Garage ot included.