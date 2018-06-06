219 State St

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

NEW LISTING 4 BEDROOM HOUSE!! - 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house is now available! This home features a spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet space, a large covered front porch! Close to UK campus! Washer, Dryer, and Microwave come with this partially furnished unit. Easy access to downtown and tons of off street parking!



**For the quickest response please email YourKYrental@Kentuckypropertymanagement.com. You can also see our complete vacancy list by going to our website https://www.kentuckypropertymanagement.com/vacancies, from here you may also schedule a showing to view our properties!!!



Pet Policy: $150 pet fee (non refundable), per pet plus an additional $25 per month per pet



