Lexington, KY
219 State St
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:38 AM

219 State St

219 State Street · (859) 287-2838 ext. 1003
Location

219 State Street, Lexington, KY 40503
North Elizabeth Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 219 State St · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1908 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
NEW LISTING 4 BEDROOM HOUSE!! - 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house is now available! This home features a spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet space, a large covered front porch! Close to UK campus! Washer, Dryer, and Microwave come with this partially furnished unit. Easy access to downtown and tons of off street parking!

**For the quickest response please email YourKYrental@Kentuckypropertymanagement.com. You can also see our complete vacancy list by going to our website https://www.kentuckypropertymanagement.com/vacancies, from here you may also schedule a showing to view our properties!!!

Pet Policy: $150 pet fee (non refundable), per pet plus an additional $25 per month per pet

(RLNE4283668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 State St have any available units?
219 State St has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 State St have?
Some of 219 State St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 State St currently offering any rent specials?
219 State St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 State St pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 State St is pet friendly.
Does 219 State St offer parking?
Yes, 219 State St does offer parking.
Does 219 State St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 State St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 State St have a pool?
No, 219 State St does not have a pool.
Does 219 State St have accessible units?
No, 219 State St does not have accessible units.
Does 219 State St have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 State St does not have units with dishwashers.
