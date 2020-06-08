2105 Millstone Way Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities media room

Available Sept. 1 proximity. L O N G term lease required. Nearly brand new - built in 2014! This is the McKee Builder's Coolidge IV home plan. The home is HUGE with FIVE bedrooms, plus a Computer Loft, and a Theatre Room. Enter on Polo Club Blvd. from Man O War. Go straight back and turn right on Ice House Way, then right on Sweet Clover Lane. First left on Millstone Way. Model is open daily by appointment for showing. Security system will be in place. Open daily and Saturday by confirmed appointment. Builder/broker. Call or stop by the model home (at another location) today! Great spot for medical interns, residents, or fellows needing nice, newer, off campus housing. Builder - Broker is an approved U K off campus housing vendor. Quality homes since 1977! New, and nearly new, homes in Gleneagles/Home Place starting at 199,900.00. Only a few select lots left. They won't last long.