2105 Millstone Way Lane

2105 Millstone Way · (859) 221-7082
Location

2105 Millstone Way, Lexington, KY 40509

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,299

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
media room
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
media room
Available Sept. 1 proximity. L O N G term lease required. Nearly brand new - built in 2014! This is the McKee Builder's Coolidge IV home plan. The home is HUGE with FIVE bedrooms, plus a Computer Loft, and a Theatre Room. Enter on Polo Club Blvd. from Man O War. Go straight back and turn right on Ice House Way, then right on Sweet Clover Lane. First left on Millstone Way. Model is open daily by appointment for showing. Security system will be in place. Open daily and Saturday by confirmed appointment. Builder/broker. Call or stop by the model home (at another location) today! Great spot for medical interns, residents, or fellows needing nice, newer, off campus housing. Builder - Broker is an approved U K off campus housing vendor. Quality homes since 1977! New, and nearly new, homes in Gleneagles/Home Place starting at 199,900.00. Only a few select lots left. They won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Millstone Way Lane have any available units?
2105 Millstone Way Lane has a unit available for $2,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 Millstone Way Lane have?
Some of 2105 Millstone Way Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Millstone Way Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Millstone Way Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Millstone Way Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2105 Millstone Way Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 2105 Millstone Way Lane offer parking?
No, 2105 Millstone Way Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2105 Millstone Way Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 Millstone Way Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Millstone Way Lane have a pool?
No, 2105 Millstone Way Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2105 Millstone Way Lane have accessible units?
No, 2105 Millstone Way Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Millstone Way Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 Millstone Way Lane has units with dishwashers.
