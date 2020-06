Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Unique downtown space can be office or residential or a combination of the two-live where you work. Free adjacent parking in private lot. Four rooms plus full bath plus kitchen. Second floor space. All hardwood floors. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Nice quiet place to work or live. Walk to Transy, UK or downtown.