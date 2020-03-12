All apartments in Lexington
Find more places like 1740 Courtney Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lexington, KY
/
1740 Courtney Avenue
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:25 AM

1740 Courtney Avenue

1740 Courtney Avenue · (859) 309-9648
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lexington
See all
Liberty Area
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1740 Courtney Avenue, Lexington, KY 40505
Liberty Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 6 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
This recently updated duplex offers plenty of room in the beautiful Henry Clay subdivision! Conveniently located, this home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, updated kitchen, newer flooring and paint, screened in porch with fenced in yard, and a basement with bonus room and another room that could be used as a 5th bedroom. Washer and dryer are included as-is. Two car detached garage. 24/7 maintenance included. Pet friendly following standard breed restrictions. Tenant pays E,W,G. No in person showings until 5/1- currently tenant occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 Courtney Avenue have any available units?
1740 Courtney Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1740 Courtney Avenue have?
Some of 1740 Courtney Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1740 Courtney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1740 Courtney Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 Courtney Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1740 Courtney Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1740 Courtney Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1740 Courtney Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1740 Courtney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1740 Courtney Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 Courtney Avenue have a pool?
No, 1740 Courtney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1740 Courtney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1740 Courtney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 Courtney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1740 Courtney Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1740 Courtney Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tates Creek Crossing
1143 Centre Pkwy
Lexington, KY 40517
Merrick Place
3260 Commodore Dr
Lexington, KY 40502
The Mansion
3820 Nicholasville Rd
Lexington, KY 40503
Thoroughbred Crossings
1346 Village Dr
Lexington, KY 40504
Patchen Oaks
251 Chippendale Cir
Lexington, KY 40517
The August
4070 Victoria Way
Lexington, KY 40515
Caballo Crossing
522 Hollow Creek Road
Lexington, KY 40511
Eagle Creek Townhomes
3353 Cove Lake Dr
Lexington, KY 40515

Similar Pages

Lexington 1 BedroomsLexington 2 Bedrooms
Lexington Apartments with ParkingLexington Dog Friendly Apartments
Lexington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Florence, KYGeorgetown, KYShelbyville, KY
Nicholasville, KYFrankfort, KYHarrodsburg, KY
Winchester, KYRichmond, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Liberty AreaGainesway
Garden Springs

Apartments Near Colleges

Bluegrass Community and Technical CollegeUniversity of Kentucky
Georgetown College
Gateway Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity