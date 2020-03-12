1740 Courtney Avenue

Amenities

This recently updated duplex offers plenty of room in the beautiful Henry Clay subdivision! Conveniently located, this home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, updated kitchen, newer flooring and paint, screened in porch with fenced in yard, and a basement with bonus room and another room that could be used as a 5th bedroom. Washer and dryer are included as-is. Two car detached garage. 24/7 maintenance included. Pet friendly following standard breed restrictions. Tenant pays E,W,G. No in person showings until 5/1- currently tenant occupied.