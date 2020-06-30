All apartments in Lexington
Location

1067 Kelsey Drive, Lexington, KY 40504
Calumet

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,165

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This beautifully renovated property will provide the right tenant with a very comfortable home! This ranch home on a large corner lot has been completely upgraded and needs to be seen! With a large living area, four bedrooms, and two full bathrooms (one with a custom stand-up shower), this property will go quick so call today! There is an attached 1 car garage and a storage building behind this unit.

Section 8 is not available for this home.

Tenant to pay utilities, security deposit equal to one months rent, and application fee of $35 per person over age 18.

No Smoking of any kind in properties managed by PMI Central Kentucky.
Pets considered on a case by case basis with a non-refundable $250 cleaning fee and $25 pet rent.
Applicants must pass criminal, background, and credit check and provide verification of income of 3 times the monthly rent.

Apply online at PMICentralKY.com.
Under Our Properties tab, select Homes for Rent.
Find the property you are interested in applying for from the list and click on View Details.
Click Apply Online and follow the prompts to put in your information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1067 Kelsey Dr Apt B have any available units?
1067 Kelsey Dr Apt B has a unit available for $1,165 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1067 Kelsey Dr Apt B have?
Some of 1067 Kelsey Dr Apt B's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1067 Kelsey Dr Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
1067 Kelsey Dr Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1067 Kelsey Dr Apt B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1067 Kelsey Dr Apt B is pet friendly.
Does 1067 Kelsey Dr Apt B offer parking?
Yes, 1067 Kelsey Dr Apt B offers parking.
Does 1067 Kelsey Dr Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1067 Kelsey Dr Apt B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1067 Kelsey Dr Apt B have a pool?
No, 1067 Kelsey Dr Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 1067 Kelsey Dr Apt B have accessible units?
No, 1067 Kelsey Dr Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 1067 Kelsey Dr Apt B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1067 Kelsey Dr Apt B has units with dishwashers.
