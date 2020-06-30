1067 Kelsey Dr Apt B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

This beautifully renovated property will provide the right tenant with a very comfortable home! This ranch home on a large corner lot has been completely upgraded and needs to be seen! With a large living area, four bedrooms, and two full bathrooms (one with a custom stand-up shower), this property will go quick so call today! There is an attached 1 car garage and a storage building behind this unit.



Section 8 is not available for this home.



Tenant to pay utilities, security deposit equal to one months rent, and application fee of $35 per person over age 18.



No Smoking of any kind in properties managed by PMI Central Kentucky.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with a non-refundable $250 cleaning fee and $25 pet rent.

Applicants must pass criminal, background, and credit check and provide verification of income of 3 times the monthly rent.



Apply online at PMICentralKY.com.

Under Our Properties tab, select Homes for Rent.

Find the property you are interested in applying for from the list and click on View Details.

Click Apply Online and follow the prompts to put in your information.