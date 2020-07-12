/
cardinal valley
168 Apartments for rent in Cardinal Valley, Lexington, KY
Last updated June 4 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
The Preakness
733 Hillrise Court, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience great living at Preakness Apartments in Lexington! We offer a variety of floorplans with great property amenities such as a picnic and playground area, laundromat, and plenty of space for you and/or your pet to get some fresh air.
Results within 1 mile of Cardinal Valley
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Cross Keys & Woodridge
1565 Alexandria Dr #3C, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
861 sqft
Welcome home to Cross Keys and Woodridge! Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown, Cross Keys and Woodridge grants its residents access to the abundance of shopping, restaurants, and recreational activities Lexington has to offer.
Last updated April 28 at 02:01pm
7 Units Available
Campus Court at Red Mile
935 Red Mile Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$859
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$579
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the college campus, nightlife and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool and clubhouse, indoor basketball court and ample green space. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and plenty of options.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Thoroughbred Crossings
1346 Village Dr, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$835
930 sqft
Welcome home to Thoroughbred Crossing! Conveniently located near local shopping, restaurants, and entertainment; these freshly renovated apartments have all utilities included, giving you, and your wallet, peace of mind with one handy payment! Take
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
415 Pyke Road
415 Pyke Road, Lexington, KY
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
415 Pyke Road Available 07/29/20 Pre-Leasing UK Fall Semester 2020 - Walk to UK . Five extra large bedrooms, basement, storage building , three bath home with ample off-street parking, large kitchen and dining room, and beautiful backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
725 Addison Avenue
725 Addison Avenue, Lexington, KY
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
1430 sqft
725 Addison Avenue Available 08/01/20 Fonso 725 Addison Ave Pre Leasing Fall Semester 2020 - From the red front door to the new back deck overlooking a huge backyard, this five bedroom house welcomes you to your next student home.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1100 Horsemans Lane
1100 Horsemans Lane, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Don't miss out on this adorable 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse! Conveniently located, this home is in the perfect location for a short drive to a night out downtown, a drive to UK Campus or the Red Mile Racetrack! Tenant pays E,W.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
372 S Broadway Park
372 South Broadway Park, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
Social distancing made easy with extra large rooms! Updated Victorian duplex available August 1,2020. 4 extra large bedrooms, 2 full baths 10' ceilings, gorgeous woodwork/mantles/hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
513 Addison Avenue
513 Addison Avenue, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Now Leasing Short-term May - July 25 - Construction on this incredible custom built home is COMPLETE and it is available now on a short term lease until July 25, 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
729 Addison Avenue
729 Addison Avenue, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,596
1320 sqft
729 Addison Avenue Available 08/01/20 Sunday Silence - Pre-Leasing Now for the Fall Semester 2020 - Student housing never looked this good! Come see this airy 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home within walking distance of UK.
Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
1040 Cross Keys #3
1040 Cross Keys Road, Lexington, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$925
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1040 Cross Keys #3 in Lexington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1081 S Broadway
1081 South Broadway, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Nice Unit comes equipped with all appliances including the washer/dryer. Laminate flooring in kitchen, living room, dining area and hallway. Walking distance to University of Kentucky or Hospitals. Available for August 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1261 Village
1261 Village Drive, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$795
All Utilities Included Plus Free WiFi!! Enjoy your new home in our Newly Renovated Apartment Units with New Windows, LED Lighting, Paint, Flooring, Doors, and Central Air/HVAC. All Brick, 2BR, 1BA units.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1067 Kelsey Dr Apt B
1067 Kelsey Drive, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,165
1190 sqft
This beautifully renovated property will provide the right tenant with a very comfortable home! This ranch home on a large corner lot has been completely upgraded and needs to be seen! With a large living area, four bedrooms, and two full bathrooms
Results within 5 miles of Cardinal Valley
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Palomar Views
4121 Reserve Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$869
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1313 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Palomar View Apartments in Lexington Kentucky is currently leasing brand new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments located minutes away from major employers in Fayette County.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Chinoe Creek Apartments
3522 Creekwood Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$770
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$873
923 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Tates Creek Village
3051 Kirklevington Dr, Lexington, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$679
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$884
1225 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
The Mansion
3820 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$858
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$948
967 sqft
Luxury apartments available in a wide range of floor plans. Units offer sunrooms, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community gym gives residents access to cardio and weightlifting facilities as well as a free tanning bed.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Shillito Park
3500 Beaver Place Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$821
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1125 sqft
A modern community near shopping and restaurants. On-site pool, fitness center, and tanning bed. Waterfall pond on property. Full kitchens, a patio or a balcony, and washer and dryer hookups in each home.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Merrick Place
3260 Commodore Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1427 sqft
Lots of amenities in a community with two pools, basketball court, volleyball court and gym. Air-conditioned apartments. Across the street from the retail and eating offerings at Lansdowne Shops. Easy access to New Circle Road.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
28 Units Available
Bridle Creek
3800 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$875
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,223
1218 sqft
Located close to Tiverton Plaza Shopping Center and nearby dining. Pet-friendly homes with private patio/balcony, Whirlpool appliances and in-home laundry. Also includes a 24-hour fitness center with dry sauna, cyber cafe and swimming pool.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Caballo Crossing
522 Hollow Creek Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
750 sqft
Make your new home at the charming Caballo Crossing. Conveniently located minutes from downtown Lexington, these newly renovated apartments boast fresh updates to delightfully cozy living spaces offering all utilities included.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
45 Units Available
Vue Lexington
2070 Garden Springs Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$829
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
825 sqft
Welcome to The Vue Lexington...
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Summit at Lexington
100 Lakeshore Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$695
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1150 sqft
This development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to the Lextran line and Jacobson Park. Units are spacious and feature updated kitchens and granite countertops.