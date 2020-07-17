Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lexington
Find more places like 1050 Birch Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lexington, KY
/
1050 Birch Drive
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:50 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1050 Birch Drive
1050 Birch Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lexington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1050 Birch Drive, Lexington, KY 40511
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Attractive brick and siding ranch home with a spacious kitchen and family room, plus an enclosed patio room. Pet considered.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1050 Birch Drive have any available units?
1050 Birch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lexington, KY
.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lexington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1050 Birch Drive have?
Some of 1050 Birch Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1050 Birch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1050 Birch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 Birch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1050 Birch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1050 Birch Drive offer parking?
No, 1050 Birch Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1050 Birch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1050 Birch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 Birch Drive have a pool?
No, 1050 Birch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1050 Birch Drive have accessible units?
No, 1050 Birch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 Birch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1050 Birch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Derby Pointe
1218 Winburn Drive
Lexington, KY 40511
The Element
3200 Loch Ness Dr
Lexington, KY 40517
The Preakness
733 Hillrise Court
Lexington, KY 40504
BelleFontaine Apartments
2216 Dinsmore Drive
Lexington, KY 40502
Shillito Park
3500 Beaver Place Rd
Lexington, KY 40503
Resort at Lake Crossing
3601 Brookewind Way
Lexington, KY 40515
BelleFontaine Apartments II
2218 Dinsmore Drive
Lexington, KY 40502
Cross Keys & Woodridge
1565 Alexandria Dr #3C
Lexington, KY 40504
Similar Pages
Lexington 1 Bedrooms
Lexington 2 Bedrooms
Lexington Apartments with Parking
Lexington Dog Friendly Apartments
Lexington Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Florence, KY
Georgetown, KY
Nicholasville, KY
Frankfort, KY
Independence, KY
Shelbyville, KY
Harrodsburg, KY
Richmond, KY
Nearby Neighborhoods
Liberty Area
Gainesway
Apartments Near Colleges
Bluegrass Community and Technical College
University of Kentucky
Georgetown College
Gateway Community and Technical College