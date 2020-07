Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr concierge parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport conference room fire pit hot tub internet access trash valet

Jefferson Pointe, Johnson County's premier award-winning apartment and townhome community, offers classic style and comfort in a tranquil suburban setting. Our residents enjoy the best of maintenance-free living and location in the nationally recognized Blue Valley School District.



Our residents have the city's best shopping, entertainment and dining at their fingertips, as well as parks, trails and quick access to highway connecting to all the metro's sporting, recreation and cultural destinations.